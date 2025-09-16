Sunotec launches Nordic unit to drive solar and hybrid projects

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The company has named Allan Jensen as managing director of its Nordic unit, bringing over a decade of international experience in infrastructure and PV projects.

“In the initial months, my focus is on establishing strong local partnerships, streamlining operational processes and ensuring seamless execution of our first major projects,” said Jensen.

“We aim to demonstrate our capabilities not only as a construction company, but also as a one-stop shop for turnkey power plants. Building a high-performing team and aligning our Nordic strategy with Sunotec’s broader vision are key priorities.”

The company has already delivered around 4GW of solar in Denmark, and the move underscores Sunotec’s push to support Nordic climate goals while cementing its role as a turnkey partner.

Furthermore, Jensen said that by integrating battery energy storage systems (BESS) into large-scale solar projects, Sunotec will offer a decentralised and flexible energy system.

Recently, Sunotec acquired 100% of the SIA DSE Lazas Solar project from Danish Sun Energy. The hybrid installation will combine 400MWp of solar with a 600MWh BESS in Cīrava Rural Territory, Latvia. Construction is scheduled to begin by late 2025, with commissioning targeted for March 2027.