Sunotec launches Nordic unit to drive solar and hybrid projects

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Saudi Arabia launches tender for 5.3GW of renewables, 3.1GW of solar

GCL Tech secures $700 Million investment from Middle Eastern capital

RE+ 2025: US solar industry calls for resilience amid policy challenges

IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

European solar leaders ask EU policymakers for more manufacturing support

Philippines commissions country’s first agriPV-plus-storage project

Wisconsin Republicans propose bill to improve access to community solar projects

Fixing the renewable energy data mess

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

Sunotec named Allan Jensen as managing director of its Nordic unit. Image: Sunotec

Bulgaria-based solar engineering firm Sunotec has launched Sunotec Nordic to spearhead solar and hybrid renewable project development across the Nordic region.

According to the firm, the creation of Sunotec Nordic marks its shift from a construction partner to a full turnkey provider, delivering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work; project commissioning; and operations and maintenance (O&M). The integrated model, it said, will deliver greater efficiency and long-term value for clients.

The company has named Allan Jensen as managing director of its Nordic unit, bringing over a decade of international experience in infrastructure and PV projects.

“In the initial months, my focus is on establishing strong local partnerships, streamlining operational processes and ensuring seamless execution of our first major projects,” said Jensen.

“We aim to demonstrate our capabilities not only as a construction company, but also as a one-stop shop for turnkey power plants. Building a high-performing team and aligning our Nordic strategy with Sunotec’s broader vision are key priorities.”

The company has already delivered around 4GW of solar in Denmark, and the move underscores Sunotec’s push to support Nordic climate goals while cementing its role as a turnkey partner.

Furthermore, Jensen said that by integrating battery energy storage systems (BESS) into large-scale solar projects, Sunotec will offer a decentralised and flexible energy system.

Recently, Sunotec acquired 100% of the SIA DSE Lazas Solar project from Danish Sun Energy. The hybrid installation will combine 400MWp of solar with a 600MWh BESS in Cīrava Rural Territory, Latvia. Construction is scheduled to begin by late 2025, with commissioning targeted for March 2027.

europe, nordic countries, pv power plants, solar pv, sunotec, Sunotec nordic

