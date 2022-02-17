Solar Media
News

SunPower's Q4 earnings plummet due to cracked connectors charge

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Americas
Americas

Latest

SunPower’s Q4 earnings plummet due to cracked connectors charge

News

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Canada wins USMCA trade dispute with the US, aims to ensure ‘full benefit’ for its solar industry

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

News

New South Wales receives 40GW of applications for new renewable energy zone, representing a US$72bn investment

News

India and Australia to collaborate on solar manufacturing, deployment via letter of intent

News

Meyer Burger to replace CFO again as newly appointed incumbent steps down

News
SunPower recently secured a deal to sell its Commercial and Industrial Solutions unit. Image: SunPower.

US solar installer SunPower’s backlog has reached its highest ever level, but the firm said its Q4 earnings were hit by a supplier quality charge as well as installation delays because of COVID and poor weather.

The company’s Q4 adjusted EBITDA was -US$7.6 million, in part due to a US$27 million charge related to a cracking issue found in connectors associated with equipment installed in some commercial and industrial projects. The firm is pursuing recovery of costs from the suppliers.

This was compounded by US$6.5 million of residential EBITDA pushed into 2022 as a result of poor weather in California and COVID. “We were impacted by some cost and availability pressure on our supply chain and labour pool,” SunPower CEO Peter Faricy said during a call with investors.

Despite the Q4 loss, 2021 adjusted EBITDA was largely flat year-on-year at US$46.8 million as 2021 revenue jumped 18% to US$1.3 billion. Megawatts recognised for the year reached 527MW, compared with 483MW in 2020.

With nearly 22,500 residential bookings in the fourth quarter, up 42% versus the prior year, SunPower’s total residential install base reached 427,000 in 2021, with a record-high backlog.

Publication of the results comes a week after it was announced that SunPower is selling its Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS) business for US$250 million to TotalEnergies, the French energy major that owns a 50.83% stake in the installer.

Thanks to that deal, as well as SunPower’s acquisition of residential solar provider Blue Raven last year, new executive hires and product innovation, Faricy said the firm is positioned to optimise growth this year.

“2021 was a pivotal year for SunPower as we charted a new course for the company with an enhanced focus on driving growth in the residential market, and the forward momentum continues into 2022.”

SunPower also revealed it has entered into a supply agreement with Maxeon – the module manufacturer that it spun off in 2020 – that will allow the installer to exit from exclusivity ahead of schedule, providing the opportunity to continue offering Maxeon residential products while exploring additional panel providers.

For 2022, SunPower is forecasting adjusted EBITDA of US$90 – US$110 million. Compared with previous guidance for the year, the midpoint represents a US$15 million reduction due to the company’s planned exit of the light commercial business and another US$20 million driven by the updated Maxeon supply deal.

Conference call transcript from the Motley Fool.

company results, connectors, cracking, financial results, maxeon, residential, sunpower, us solar

