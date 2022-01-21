Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Americas

Latest

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Greek solar market ‘about to take off’

News

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

News

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

News

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

News

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

News

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

News

SUSI Partners to build Polish solar and wind portfolio through new platform

News

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

News

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
SunPower said it expected charges of around US$31 million to be realised as a result of the cracking issue. Image: SunPower.

US solar installer SunPower is to be hit by a cracking issue discovered in connectors associated with equipment installed in some commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, resulting in charges of around US$31 million.

And SunPower has too warned that its Q4 performance will be below the midpoint of its previously-stated guidance after poor weather in California was blamed for installations being pushed back into 2022.

In a statement issued late yesterday (20 January 2021), SunPower revealed that it had identified a cracking issue associated with factory-installed connectors within some third-party commercial equipment used in commercial and industrial and light commercial value-added reseller products.

The installer said it was now working to replace these connectors – which it expected to largely complete this year – at a cost to the business of around US$31 million. A charge of around US$27 million is to be recorded in the firm’s Q4 2021 results, followed by an additional charge of around US$4 million recorded in Q1 2022 as it pursues suppliers for compensation.

All charges are to be funded by company cash reserves, SunPower said, while also reiterating that residential products were not impacted.

Meanwhile, SunPower also guided that its Q4 earnings will be towards the lower end of its guidance of US$41 – 18 million. The company said numerous factors had sent Q4 earnings below the midpoint of that range, including poor weather in California and lingering COVID impacts which had shifted around US$6.5 million of earnings into 2022 and an investment of US$3 million in sales and marketing to support the company’s residential expansion.

In preliminary results for the quarter, SunPower confirmed it had recognized 113MW of residential installations in the final quarter of 2021, supported by residential lead generation “hitting new high”.

SunPower also confirmed that it now expected to finalise the sale of its CIS unit “within weeks”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
c&i solar, california, connectors, cracking, finance, sunpower, us solar

Read Next

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

January 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power has secured a 900MWac pipeline of solar projects in New York and Pennsylvania from project developer SunEast Renewables.

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

January 20, 2022
President Joe Biden believes he can win support for the energy and environmental initiatives included in his Build Back Better (BBB) Act, saying he is confident of getting “big chunks” of the US$1.75 billion legislation signed into law.

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

January 19, 2022
Innovative Solar Systems (ISS), a utility-scale solar developer with a 12GW pipeline, has put itself up for sale, as it seeks partners to support the company in its development of ever larger PV projects across the US.

8minute Solar Energy closes US$400m financing to pursue pipeline growth, green hydrogen

January 19, 2022
US solar developer 8minute Solar Energy has closed US$400 million in financing from institutional investor EIG to bolster its US solar PV and energy storage pipeline.
PV Tech Premium

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

January 18, 2022
Solar project developer Eco Energy World is aiming to “aggressively” grow its US PV pipeline after formally entering the market last week and intends to replicate the cheaper engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs it sees in Europe in the country. PV Tech Premium speaks to CEO Svante Kumlin to find out more.

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

January 17, 2022
US independent power producer DESRI is planning to raise up to US$100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that will see the company listed on the Nasdaq.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

News

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

News

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

What’s driving Colombia to become the next hot solar market in Latin America?

Interviews, Long Reads, News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021