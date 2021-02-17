Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sunrun expands further into Florida with Miami offering

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Sunrun expands further into Florida with Miami offering

News

Canadian Solar partners with Macquarie for Japanese PV push

News

SolarEdge posts revenue record but rapid growth story draws to a close

News

Western Australian green hydrogen plant to feature 1GW of solar and wind

News

BayWa r.e. spins out mounting system division novotegra

News

Lightsource BP takes Italian solar portfolio to 1.2GW with new addition

News

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

News

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The leading US residential solar installer is to open a new branch in Fort Lauderdale, creating new solar jobs in the state. Image: Sunrun.

US residential solar leader Sunrun has expanded into Miami, Florida, furthering its reach in the Sunshine State.

Having initially launched in Florida in 2017 by offering solar and home energy storage solutions to residents within the service territories of Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and the Orlando Utility Commission, Sunrun further expanded into other parts of the Orlando and Tampa service areas in May last year.

The company is now launching its service for residents in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, opening a branch in Fort Lauderdale in the process.

Sunrun added the launch would create new green jobs in the area and Jason Norendale, regional sales manager at Sunrun, noted that Florida ranks behind only California in terms of solar employment.

“And this is just the beginning –– continued support and demand for home solar and storage allow employers like Sunrun to unlock job growth and economic development in the Sunshine State,” Norendale added.

Last year Sunrun cemented its standing as the leading residential solar installer in the US, acquiring Vivint Solar in a US$3.2 billion deal billed as transformational for both the company and the solar sector in general. While competition is expected to increase this year – Tesla has set its sights on regaining the market leading position it has ceded in recent years – Sunrun’s has enjoyed a healthy lead over its rivals in recent quarters.

The company will report its Q4 2020 and FY2020 results next week.

energy storage, florida, home storage, miami, residential solar, sunrun, tesla, us residential solar, vivint solar

Read Next

BayWa r.e. spins out mounting system division novotegra

February 17, 2021
Newly-launched unit to benefit from quicker lead times for new products, plots European expansion

Duke Energy’s IRP ‘ignores the synergistic benefits between solar and storage’, says E3

February 15, 2021
US utility Duke Energy should refile its 2020 integrated resource plan (IRP) to effectively allow for the diversity benefits of solar and storage to be captured, it has been argued by energy consulting firm E3.

Generac to launch new manufacturing, distribution facility to respond to demand

February 11, 2021
US solar and storage manufacturer Generac is set to boost its output by opening a new manufacturing and distribution facility in South Carolina.

Enphase targeting microinverter manufacturing capacity of up to 20 million units in 2021

February 11, 2021
Leading microinverter supplier Enphase Energy reported record full-year revenue and shipments in 2020, driven by an ongoing transformation in its contract manufacturing supply chain that will enable the company to supply between 16 million to 20 million microinverter units in 2021, should demand allow.

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

February 10, 2021
Enphase Energy has acquired another solar design outfit, taking on the Solar Design Services business of Noida, India based DIN Engineering Services LLP.

Solar manufacturers, utilities and developers back anti-forced labour pledge

February 4, 2021
Leading solar companies back pledge to develop traceability protocol in the industry's supply chain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunrun expands further into Florida with Miami offering

News

Canadian Solar partners with Macquarie for Japanese PV push

News

SolarEdge posts revenue record but rapid growth story draws to a close

News

Western Australian green hydrogen plant to feature 1GW of solar and wind

News

BayWa r.e. spins out mounting system division novotegra

News

Lightsource BP takes Italian solar portfolio to 1.2GW with new addition

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021