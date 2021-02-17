Sunrun expands further into Florida with Miami offering

The leading US residential solar installer is to open a new branch in Fort Lauderdale, creating new solar jobs in the state. Image: Sunrun.

US residential solar leader Sunrun has expanded into Miami, Florida, furthering its reach in the Sunshine State.

Having initially launched in Florida in 2017 by offering solar and home energy storage solutions to residents within the service territories of Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and the Orlando Utility Commission, Sunrun further expanded into other parts of the Orlando and Tampa service areas in May last year.

The company is now launching its service for residents in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, opening a branch in Fort Lauderdale in the process.

Sunrun added the launch would create new green jobs in the area and Jason Norendale, regional sales manager at Sunrun, noted that Florida ranks behind only California in terms of solar employment.

“And this is just the beginning –– continued support and demand for home solar and storage allow employers like Sunrun to unlock job growth and economic development in the Sunshine State,” Norendale added.

Last year Sunrun cemented its standing as the leading residential solar installer in the US, acquiring Vivint Solar in a US$3.2 billion deal billed as transformational for both the company and the solar sector in general. While competition is expected to increase this year – Tesla has set its sights on regaining the market leading position it has ceded in recent years – Sunrun’s has enjoyed a healthy lead over its rivals in recent quarters.

The company will report its Q4 2020 and FY2020 results next week.