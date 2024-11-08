Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sunrun grows installed solar and storage capacity by double-digits in Q3

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Sunrun grows installed solar and storage capacity by double-digits in Q3

News

Concerns about agriPV still remain in Poland, says trade association

News

Clenera and APS sign PPA for Snowflake A 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

Array Technologies sees ‘strong momentum’ with 45X and domestic content credits

News

Could agriPV in Poland follow in the footsteps of residential solar?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launches Australian subsidiary eyeing 6GW of solar PV and wind

News

New South Wales, Australia, secures highest generation allocation in CIS tender

News

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

News

Top Indian renewables states need ‘corrective actions’ to keep momentum – IEEFA

News

Energy China to start construction on 1GW Iraq PV power plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Dunring Q3 2024, Sunrun unveiled its latest VPP programme that has been running in New York. Image: Sunrun.

US residential installer Sunrun has seen a double-digit increase in solar PV and storage capacity installations during Q3 2024.

Continuing its focus on increasing storage attachment rate to residential solar systems, the company added 336MWh of storage in Q3 2024, up 92% year-on-year and a 27% increase from the previous quarter. Overall the company has now added over 2.1GWh of storage capacity, nearly doubling its numbers from Q3 2023.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Solar PV additions have grown by 19% on a quarterly basis, with 230MW added in Q3 2024; however the numbers are 11% down compared with Q3 2023. Quarterly growth was both driven by California (up 19% from Q2 2024) and non-Californian markets (up 20%). In total, Sunrun has 7.3GW of networked solar capacity as of the end of Q3 2024, up 13% from Q3 2023.

Sunrun expects California to return to a 10% year-on-year growth in Q4 2024, a state which has struggled in the residential PV market, while energy storage kept soaring, due to the implementation of the net energy metering 3.0 (NEM 3.0) scheme in April 2023. Despite the negative outlook for solar PV in the residential market, the attachment rate of solar PV with a battery energy storage system (BESS) has quickly risen, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

In Sunrun’s case, storage attachment rate continues to increase on new installations with a 60% attachment rate in Q3 2024, up from 33% during the same period in 2023. The attachment rate varies depending on the region, with Hawaii and Puerto Rico both near 100%, while California is near 86% and Texas is at 52%. However, other states in the US are still behind with only nearly 5% of attachment rate in Q3 2024.

“Sunrun’s focus on providing customers with the best experience and differentiated offerings is delivering strong operating and financial results. In the third quarter, we again set new records for both storage installation attachment rates and delivered solid quarter-over-quarter growth for solar installations while reporting higher net subscriber values,” said Mary Powell, Sunrun’s CEO.

Moreover, the company added 31,910 new customers during Q3 2024, up 20% from the previous quarter, while down 6% from Q3 2023. These new additions bring the company’s total to over one million, a 12% increase from the same period a year ago.

Sunrun’s remains optimistic about the ITC

During the earnings call for the Q3 results, Powell commented on the recent election results and the role of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), noting that “we see outright repeal of the IRA as highly unlikely”. Powell added that the IRA has also targeted many red states, and last August, a group of 18 Republican members of the US Congress called for the preservation of the IRA.

Regarding the outcome of Investment Tax Credits (ITCs), Sunrun also remains optimistic about its continuity.

“Equity markets don’t respond well to uncertainty. But when you look at the facts, there’s always risk in rebates and incentives,” said president and chief revenue officer Paul Dickson. “And in Trump’s previous presidency, he actually had the opportunity not to extend the ITC because it did come up for renewal and he opted to elect it. The ITC has existed for decades, and we’re optimistic and confident around that.”

Sunrun expects its weighted average ITC to be around 45% in 2025, as it continues to increase quarter-by-quarter. In Q3 2024, its average ITC reached nearly 37.7%, up from around 35% in the previous quarter.

Furthermore, the company’s revenue in Q3 2024 was US$537.2 million, down 5% from the same period in 2023.

VPP programmes across the US

Sunrun also has 16 ongoing grid service programmes across the US, with virtual power plants (VPPs) in states such as California, Puerto Rico and, more recently, New York.

“Most recently we activated New York’s largest residential power plant with the utility Orange and Rockland. This adds to our recently announced partnerships with Tesla Electric and Vistra to support the grid in Texas, as well as our other programs in California, Maryland and Puerto Rico. Our customers are actively reducing the need to overinvest in costly centralised peaking power plants and associated infrastructure,” said Powell.

Last September, during RE+ in Anaheim, California, PV Tech spoke with Chris Rauscher, head of grid services of VPPs at Sunrun, about how the use of VPPs in data centres could unlock new residential solar PV and storage markets in the US and offer a faster deployment than other technologies, such as nuclear power or utility-scale solar.

When asked about Sunrun’s opportunities in the data centre and AI landscape on the earnings call, Powell said: “Sunrun’s assets could play a very important role in contributing to solutions to the AI demands that are happening. So as I think was reported, we’re in NDAs with a couple of AI developers along those lines.”

Looking ahead to the last quarter of 2024, the residential solar and storage company expects its solar PV capacity additions to be in the range of 240-250MW, while storage to be between 320-350MWh.

Earnings call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
financial results, itc, residential solar, residential solar-plus-storage, sunrun, us, vpp

Read Next

A GLP Europe rooftop solar installation.

Concerns about agriPV still remain in Poland, says trade association

November 8, 2024
Roman Karbowy of the Polish Photovoltaics Association spoke exclusively to PV Tech Premium about Poland's solar 'revolution'.
Enlight's Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in Arizona.

Clenera and APS sign PPA for Snowflake A 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

November 8, 2024
Clenera has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility Arizona Public Service (APS) for its Snowflake A solar-plus-storage project.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array Technologies sees ‘strong momentum’ with 45X and domestic content credits

November 8, 2024
US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has posted US$231 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA of US$46.7 million in its Q3 2024 financial results.
Manufacturing at a FREYR plant.

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

November 7, 2024
Freyr Battery has agreed to acquire a 5GW module manufacturing facility in the US state of Texas from Trina Solar.
Donald_Trump_50548265318

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

November 6, 2024
Specific policy details are still unclear, but Donald Trump's return to the White House will have undoubted consequences for US solar.
PVcase-Prospect_240830_300dpi
Sponsored

How does PVcase mitigate data risk in solar energy development?

November 6, 2024
Learn more about data risk in solar energy development in PV Tech's webinar with PVcase, next Wednesday 13th November at 4 pm GMT.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

News

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

News

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

News

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launches Australian subsidiary eyeing 6GW of solar PV and wind

News

SolarPower Europe calls for policy reform to support Europe’s agriPV sector

News

Upcoming Events

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.