News

Sunrun raises 2021 guidance after Q1 installs break seasonal records

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Sunrun raises 2021 guidance after Q1 installs break seasonal records

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: LS Power buys nationwide portfolio, EDF Renewables wins New York solar contracts, Dominion Energy’s Virginia projects approved

News

Spain’s Opdenergy postpones IPO amid ‘challenging market conditions’

News

Equinor enters Polish solar market with 1.6GW pipeline purchase

News

US solar sector must quadruple workforce to reach Biden’s 2035 clean energy goals

News

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

News

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

News

New solar and wind cheaper than 80% of existing coal in the US, report finds

News

IEA: governments should prepare for ‘looming’ surge in raw material demand

News

Three green hydrogen projects in Australia secure funding

News
Sunrun also backed its market-leader position to help offset any supply chain constraints. Image: Sunrun.

Sunrun has increased its guidance for 2021 after a first quarter performance which has put the company on track to record its best ever year, CEO Lynn Jurich said.

Reporting Q1 2021 performance late yesterday, Sunrun revealed that it installed 167.6MW of rooftop solar in the three-month period ended 31 March 2021, a 73% increase on the 97MW it installed in Q1 2020. Pro-forma to the addition of Vivint Solar, installed capacity was up 9% year-on-year for the quarter.

The performance is only 2.3% shy of the record 171.6MW Sunrun installed in Q4 2021, regardless of any seasonality that would otherwise drag on installs in the first quarter. The company’s direct-to-home sales channel, channel partner business and home builder segment all reported all-time record volumes in Q1 2021.

Sunrun welcomed around 23,500 new customers during the quarter – around the same number of customers captured in Q4 2020 – taking the installer’s total cumulative customer base to around 573,600 and representative of year-on-year growth of 18%.

Revenue from solar energy systems and products in the quarter stood at US$160.2 million, a marginal increase on the US$156 million recorded in Q4 2020 but up 44% on the revenue recorded in corresponding quarter a year ago.

Tom vonReichbauer, CFO at Sunrun, said the momentum the company had generated in Q4 2020 had continued into 2021, recording seasonal volume records while contending with the ongoing integration of Vivint Solar, which it acquired last year. Sunrun also reiterated that it expects to realise cost synergies of around US$120 million relating to its acquisition of Vivint Solar by the end of the year.

There was also good news for Sunrun’s energy storage offering Brightbox. Cumulative installations passed the 20,000 mark during the quarter and attachment rates increased again in Q1 to a new record level, the company said, with Sunrun expecting Brightbox installations to double this year. Battery installations could have been even greater, the firm’s co-founder and executive chairman Ed Fenster said, were it not for “tightness” in the supply chain.

The strong performance has led Sunrun to upgrade its guidance for the year and the company expects its growth rate to stand between 25 – 30%, an increase on the prior 2021 growth guidance of between 20 – 25%. Furthermore, vonReichbauer told analysts yesterday that the company expects to record sequential quarterly growth in solar energy capacity installed in Q2 “well above 10%”.

The performance cements Sunrun’s status as the leading residential solar installer in the US, a position which the company told analysts yesterday would stand it in good stead to contend with any potential supply chain constraints later in the year.

While PV module prices are set to rise on the back of ongoing polysilicon supply constraints, solar inverters are being beset by a semiconductor shortage which is constraining manufacturing output. Late last month microinverter supplier Enphase Energy noted that demand for its products far outstripped supply as it rushed to source new suppliers of two particular semiconductor chips used in its product range.

On a conference call with analysts yesterday, vonReichbauer said that Sunrun considered itself to be “well insulated” to the emerging situation in the supply chain, noting that its position as the market leader in the US meant it had a “pretty important customer position” with manufacturers. Additionally the company’s supply contracts have penalties for non-delivery of orders, while Sunrun also took the decision to increase its inventory levels in response to the situation.

enphase energy, residential solar, sunrun, supply chain, us solar, vivint solar

New solar and wind cheaper than 80% of existing coal in the US, report finds

May 5, 2021
New solar and wind assets in the US are now cheaper to operate than nearly 80% of existing coal-fired generators in the country and could replace the asset class while delivering numerous benefits to consumers, a report has found.

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

May 3, 2021
German PV solutions provider IBC Solar is adding microinverters and energy storage systems from Enphase Energy to its product portfolio.

Generac’s C&I business returns to growth as net sales rise 70%

May 3, 2021
Power product supplier Generac’s sales bounced back in the first three months of 2021, increasing 70% compared with the same period last year.
PV Tech Premium

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

April 30, 2021
Elon Musk pitched a new vision for Tesla’s home solar-storage product this week, labelling it a “profound” alternative to the status quo. Liam Stoker analyses Tesla’s newly-described offering, the integration of Tesla’s solar and storage into a single product and explores benefits that may have been overlooked.

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

April 30, 2021
Software company Accela is joining forces with the US Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on a new platform offering faster permitting for residential solar and battery energy storage projects.

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

April 29, 2021
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has unveiled a new tool to make it easier for solar developers to trace where their modules and technologies are made and ensure an ethical supply chain.

New solar and wind cheaper than 80% of existing coal in the US, report finds

News

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

News

LONGi Group’s sales momentum of solar modules and mono-wafers continues in Q1

News

IEA: governments should prepare for ‘looming’ surge in raw material demand

News

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

News

Three green hydrogen projects in Australia secure funding

News

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
