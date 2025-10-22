Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

By Ben Willis
October 22, 2025
Manufacturing, Companies, Markets & Finance, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

News

SEIA CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, to step down in January 2026

News

‘A much stronger focus on storage integration’

Features, Interviews

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

News

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

News

Is Europe ready to tackle solar cybersecurity risks?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

News

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

News

AI-powered robot installers exceed targets at Engie’s 250MW solar project in Australia

News

New Zealand: 179MWdc Glorit Solar Farm clears regulatory hurdle with EPA consent

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
first solar manufacturing
First Solar has been prolific in its monetisation of 45x manufacturing tax credits. Image: First Solar

US thin-film manufacturer First Solar has revealed another transfer of its 45X manufacturing tax credits in a deal worth around US$750 million.

The cadmium-telluride (CdTe) module producer said in an SEIC filing dated 20 October that it had entered into two separate tax credit sales with an unnamed digital payment company. The deal will increase First Solar’s 45X tax credit sales to date to over US$2 billion.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Under the first transfer, First Solar will sell tax credits worth US$600 million across two separate payments in October and December 2025.

Under the second “variable” agreement, the module producer will sell a further US$175 million of tax credits. The company said the final total of tax credits that will be transferred under this agreement will be determined at a later date.

First Solar has been prolific in its adoption of 45X, the provision under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act that enables US producers of modules and other components to monetise tax credits based on the number of units of hardware they produce. The company was the first to complete a significant 45X transfer agreement in a US$700 million deal last January, and has since executed several more. With this latest deal, its tally has now passed the US$2 billion mark.

The 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit, to give it its full name, fared relatively better than other solar tax credits under the recent ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ legislation.

Unlike the project-based investment tax credit and production tax credit, which are being phased out earlier than initially planned, 45X will continue until 2032. Over that time, the domestic content requirements of 45X will be gradually ratcheted up under ‘Foreign Entity of Concern’ rules, but given its largely US-based supply chain, First Solar will be largely immune from this.

45x, cdte, first solar, pv modules, solar pv, tax credit transfer, thin film, us

Read Next

Abigail Ross Hopper speaks to PV Tech Premium at Intersolar Europe 2025.

SEIA CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, to step down in January 2026

October 22, 2025
Abigail Ross Hopper, the president and CEO of US trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), has decided to step down from her roles at the end of January 2026.
Image: Brett Sayles/Pexels
Premium

Is Europe ready to tackle solar cybersecurity risks?

October 21, 2025
PV Tech Premium spoke with academic and industry experts about the rising tide of cybersecurity concerns in Europe's solar energy sector.
A Cypress Creek Renewables project.

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

October 21, 2025
Cypress Creek Renewables has achieved financial close on its 75MW Sundance solar-plus-storage project in Elbert County, Colorado.
Image: Ark Energy (via LinkedIn).

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

October 21, 2025
Australia's solar-plus-storage sector gained momentum with 725MW of solar PV approvals advancing across New South Wales and Queensland.
Image: Engie.

AI-powered robot installers exceed targets at Engie’s 250MW solar project in Australia

October 21, 2025
Luminous Robotics has successfully completed its first international deployment of AI-powered solar installation robots at Engie’s 250MW Goorambat East Solar Farm in Victoria, Australia.
Image: Contact Energy.

New Zealand: 179MWdc Glorit Solar Farm clears regulatory hurdle with EPA consent

October 21, 2025
An independent panel has granted resource consents for the 179MW Glorit Solar Farm in Auckland, New Zealand.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

News

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

News

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$475 million for 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

News

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

News

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany