Sunsure and SECI sign PPA for 450MWp Indian solar project

By JP Casey
Sunsure and SECI sign the PPA.
“We have made a foray in the utility segment as it provides us with opportunities to scale and establish a robust portfolio,” said Shashank Sharma (centre). Image: PRNewsfoto and Sunsure.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Sunsure Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 450MWp project in the state of Rajasthan.

The company plans to invest US$210 million into the project, which will be connected to India’s Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) upon completion, which Sunsure expects to take place in December 2026. SECI first awarded the capacity to Sunsure in its Tranche XIII auction early last year, and the project will help the company meet its goal of expanding its operational capacity to 5GW by 2028.

“Over the last decade, we have built exceptional capabilities and presence in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, and it shall continue to fuel our growth over the next decade,” said Sunsure CEO Shashank Sharma. “We have made a foray in the utility segment as it provides us with opportunities to scale and establish a robust portfolio that integrates creditworthy C&I customers with sovereign-rated offtakers like SECI, all while maintaining healthy returns on equity.”

Rajasthan has long been a key component of India’s renewable energy transition in general, and its solar growth in particular. Last December, Jindal Renewables and Waaree Energies signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the former’s latest project, a 2GW facility, to be built in the state.

However, a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), published last year, found that Rajasthan and fellow Indian solar leader Gujarat would need “corrective actions” in order to maintain momentum in their respective solar sectors.

The news follows a record-breaking year for the Indian solar sector, that saw Indian developers bring 24.5GW of new solar capacity into operation.

asia, india, ists, projects, rajasthan, seci, solar energy corporation of india, sunsure energy, tenders

Enfinity-Global-secures-financing-for-a-1.2GW-solar-and-wind-portfolio-in-India

Enfinity Global secures connectivity for 2GW of Indian renewables

January 28, 2025
Enfinity Global said the power from the sites is “earmarked to cater to government utilities, as well as C&I customers.”
Lightsource bp's Peacock solar project.

Lightsource bp commissions 187MW Texas solar project

January 27, 2025
Lightsource bp, the solar power development arm of oil and gas major bp, has commissioned the 187MW Peacock solar project in Texas.
JinkoSolar module assembly.

JinkoSolar subsidiary files patent infringement lawsuit against LONGi

January 24, 2025
A JinkoSolar subsidiary has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against LONGi in Japan, demanding LONGi cease its 'infringement actions'.
A Vena Energy project.

Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

January 23, 2025
Vena Energy has added a 41.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS) to a 87MW solar PV power plant in South Australia.
Lightsource bp's Starr solar project in Texas.

Report: Texas counties can receive US$18.8 million in tax revenue from a 100MW solar project

January 22, 2025
Counties in Texas can expect to receive tax revenue of as much as US$18.8 million by locating a 100MW solar project on their land.
A TSE solar project.

TSE raises €100 million to develop 120MW of French solar capacity

January 22, 2025
TSE has raised €100 million (US$104.5 million) to support the development of seven new solar projects, with a combined capacity of 120MW.

