Waaree to provide EPC work at Jindal’s 2GW Indian solar project

“[The project] reinforces our dedication to delivering state-of-the-art renewable energy solutions to support India’s ambitious clean energy targets,” said Viren C Doshi, director of Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited. “This partnership with Jindal Renewables marks a milestone in our efforts to drive sustainable energy transformation both within India and globally.”

Waaree also announced that two of its modules had received environmental product declarations (EPDs) from the International EPD System, demonstrating that the company has minimised its footprint in the manufacture of these products from material extraction to end-of-life disposal.

The awards were given to the company’s bifacial monoPERC (passivated emitter rear contact) and TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) modules, both of which were featured in a module supply deal signed with Spanish developer Acciona Energia for its US projects last year.

In the months since, Waaree has signed a number of module supply deals, including with Statkraft and Acciona Energia subsidy Juna, as it looks to make the most of some of its new module manufacturing capacity that has come online this year.

The continued growth of an Indian module manufacturer will be a positive development for the Indian solar sector as a whole, which has seen increased appetite for domestic products in recent months. In December, the government announced plans to add solar cells to its list of Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers (ALMM), a register of largely domestic-based companies whose products are eligible for use in projects subsidised by the government.