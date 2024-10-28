Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Swift Current Energy brings 138MW PV project to commercial operation

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

News

DTE Energy powers 150MW solar PV plant in Michigan, US

News

Swift Current Energy brings 138MW PV project to commercial operation

News

Silicon trading sluggish; Chinese PV association calls for RMB0.68/w floor price for modules

Features, Editors' Blog

German solar industry criticises C&I rooftop solar changes as ‘not feasible’

News

European Commission invests in 3GW of solar PV manufacturing from Trina Solar and FuturaSun

News

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

News

Engie Australia begins work on Victoria’s ‘largest solar PV project under construction’

News

EUROPE ROUND-UP: EIB backs Croatian project, Sonnedix advances Polish facility, Sunrock to partner with BMW

News

US ROUND-UP: Pine Gate and Enfinity secure finance, ENGIE signs PPA with Google

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Close-up of First Solar-made solar panels from a PV project in the US state of Texas by Swift Current Energy
The site has deployed US thin-film module manufacturer First Solar’s Series 7 modules. Image: Swift Current Energy via LinkedIn.

US renewable energy developer Swift Current Energy has closed financing and begun commercial operations at its 138MW Harvest Gold solar project in Mississippi.

The project has a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with retail giant Target Corporation, which is purchasing the entirety of the project’s output and its associated renewable energy certificates (REC).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Swift Current Energy closed tax equity financing for the site last week with PNC Bank. The site has deployed US thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) module manufacturer First Solar’s Series 7 modules, installed by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Moss.

First Solar and Swift signed a 500MW module supply deal in 2023 for delivery between 2025-26. This built on the companies’ existing 2GW deal signed in October 2022.

Eric Lammers, CEO and co-founder of Swift said: “We are thrilled to complete development and start operations on our first project in Mississippi. We thank Target for their continued partnership on our projects, and we’re pleased to receive strategic financing from PNC Bank.”

Target has previously signed an offtake deal with Swift for a project in Texas. Corporate demand is forming a key, foundational part of the US utility-scale solar market. PV Tech Premium spoke last week with the CEO of EDP Renewables North America, Sandhya Ganapathy, about the increase in corporate PPA demand in the US.  

Earlier this year, Swift Current Energy closed a tax equity financing deal with data and software giant Google for an 800MW Double Black Diamond Solar project in Illinois.  

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
finance, mississippi, operational launch, pv power plants, swift current energy, us

Read Next

DTE Energy reaches commercial operation of Sauk Solar, a PV plant in Michigan

DTE Energy powers 150MW solar PV plant in Michigan, US

October 28, 2024
This is the first of a six solar PV park portfolio, from US energy company DTE Energy, which has a combined capacity of 800MW.
The 260MW Impact Solar project in Texas was completed last year. Image: Lightsource BP.

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

October 28, 2024
Oil and gas major bp has officially acquired solar PV developer Lightsource bp, securing the remaining 50.03% interest in the company.
Image: Engie.

Engie Australia begins work on Victoria’s ‘largest solar PV project under construction’

October 28, 2024
Utility giant Engie’s Australian division has started construction on its 250MW Goorambat East solar PV project in Victoria, Australia.
A Pine Creek Renewables project.

US ROUND-UP: Pine Gate and Enfinity secure finance, ENGIE signs PPA with Google

October 25, 2024
Pine Gate Renewables and Enfinity Global have secured financing, and ENGIE has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google.
US secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen makes a speech.

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

October 24, 2024
The US Treasury has finalised its rules for the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Sonoran Solar Energy Center project in Arizona has 260MW of solar PV capacity and 260MW/1GWh of BESS

NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

October 24, 2024
US utility NextEra Energy Partners has planned to have a renewables and energy storage portfolio of 81GW by 2027.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EUROPE ROUND-UP: EIB backs Croatian project, Sonnedix advances Polish facility, Sunrock to partner with BMW

News

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

News

German solar industry criticises C&I rooftop solar changes as ‘not feasible’

News

European Commission invests in 3GW of solar PV manufacturing from Trina Solar and FuturaSun

News

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

News

Building solar PV without storage in Chile is financially inviable

Features

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.