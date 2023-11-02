First Solar to supply 500MW of thin film modules to Swift Current Energy

“This latest agreement with First Solar supports our effort to build a resilient, competitive value chain, while supporting investments in domestic manufacturing, along with the jobs and economic benefits that come with it,” said Eric Lammers, co-founder and CEO of Swift Current Energy.

Swift Current Energy has commercialised more than 2.5GW of renewable energy projects, and has a project pipeline of more than 10GW of solar, wind and energy storage. The company also owns 1.4GW of renewables projects currently in operation or in advanced construction.

First Solar said the order was booked before the release of its third quarter financial results. In Q3, First Solar’s module production increased 14% from the previous quarter, reaching a record of 3.2GW, and increased its production capacity for the seventh quarter in a row.

The company also secured a further 6.8GW of net bookings since the Q2 earnings call, bringing the total for the year to 27.8GW. First Solar also reached a module backlog of 81.8GW, which it expects to extend into 2030 as of the third quarter of 2023.