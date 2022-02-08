Solar Media
News

Talent demand exceeding supply for some solar job roles, recruiters warn

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, People, Policy
Americas, Europe

Latest

Talent demand exceeding supply for some solar job roles, recruiters warn

News

EIB providing loans to speed up deployment of 430MW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

News

US organisations call for ‘demonstrable progress’ on BBB clean energy provisions as deadlock continues

News

Spain’s Catalonia targets 7GW of solar by 2030 as part of new energy roadmap

News

Total Eren, Chariot land 40MW PV deal for South African mine as the industry continues shift to solar

News

RES doubles Australian asset management portfolio with Blueshore deal

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Mytilineos sells 100MW of solar projects in southern Spain to Aquila Capital

News

China says US Section 201 extension will distort international trade

News

New South Wales gets 34GW of solar, storage and wind proposals for latest REZ, more than 10 times final capacity

News
Students at a Solar Energy International training facility in Colorado. Image: Solar Energy International.

Demand for skilled solar workers is outstripping supply for roles such as electricians and sales professionals, with employers battling to secure the top talent as PV deployment accelerates.

That is according to recruitment companies spoken to by PV Tech Premium that have called on the solar sector to heighten its focus on workforce training and attract candidates from other industries to avoid a potential hiring bottleneck.

In the US, manufacturers of modules, inverters and trackers are all fighting for the same high calibre sales professionals due to rapidly increasing project sizes and a larger capacity of products to sell, said Jamie Taylor, managing director of onshore renewables at recruitment consultancy Taylor Hopkinson.

“Therefore, demand well exceeds supply and companies need to be smarter with their hiring strategy.”

According to Taylor, the recruitment needs of the solar sector are changing regularly, with periods when development talent is in high demand followed by the need for construction professionals and then workers to carry out operations and maintenance tasks.

And with an increase in the number of solar-plus-storage projects, Taylor Hopkinson’s clients are now pushing for candidates to have experience in both technologies, especially from an engineering perspective.  

Research published last year revealed the number of jobs in the global solar PV industry could increase almost 10-fold by 2050 if the world transitions to derive 100% of its energy from renewables by 2050, by which time there would be 60 million solar workers, most in the utility-scale segment.

An increase in solar project sizes has impacted US-based workforce management platform Workrise, whose industry partners require crew members with large-scale PV construction experience and an understanding of safety concepts along with the ability to follow project execution plans.

Hao Meng, the company’s head of renewables, said the nationwide demand for talent in infrastructure, renewable energy, data centres, electric vehicles and high-tech manufacturing is creating a shortage among electricians in the US.

“These workers’ skills are highly transferable and in demand so the competition for their services is high,” she said.

Having changed its name from RigUp early last year to reflect its expansion from serving the oil and gas industry to sectors such as solar, wind and construction, Workrise raised US$300 million in a Series E funding round in May. The firm’s platform matches workers with employers, manages payroll and provides access to training.

Meng said the solar industry needs to continue investing in the training and upskilling necessary to fill the skills gap: “If we are investing in our workers, it’s going to have a positive impact on the entire skilled labour ecosystem.”

According to Taylor, more can be done from an educational perspective, such as by increasing the number of courses and university degrees available in renewable energy and solar engineering.

He said: “Upskilling and reskilling existing workers in transferable sectors is a popular solution and it is common for those working in oil and gas, electrical or infrastructure projects to seek a move into the booming renewable energy industry.”

employment, jobs, skills gap, taylor hopkinson, training, us solar, Workrise

China says US Section 201 extension will distort international trade

February 7, 2022
President Joe Biden’s move to extend tariffs on imported solar modules and cells will distort international trade, China's commerce ministry has said.

US ROUND-UP: 250MW project completed in California, Black & Veatch secures Texas EPC contract

February 3, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring the completion of a 250MW plant in California, an EPC deal for Black & Veatch in Texas and a new PPA from DESRI.

Sol Systems buys 540MW of Illinois solar projects from Arevon Energy

February 2, 2022
US solar developer Sol Systems has acquired a 540MW portfolio of PV plants in Illinois from renewable asset manager Arevon Energy.

Heliene to supply up to 250MW of US-made modules to C&I solar developer Altus Power

February 2, 2022
Canada-headquartered solar manufacturer Heliene will supply up to 250MW of its modules to commercial and industrial (C&I) PV developer Altus Power as part of a new strategic partnership between the companies.

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

February 1, 2022
A new sales initiative from Maxeon Solar Technologies focused on the US commercial and industrial (C&I) solar market will see the company provide its interdigitated back contact (IBC) modules alongside a performance assurance product from Omnidian.

Brookfield Renewable nets 13GW solar pipeline through Urban Grid acquisition

January 27, 2022
Renewables owner and operator Brookfield Renewable has tripled its US development pipeline to 31GW through the US$650 million acquisition of clean power developer Urban Grid.

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Biden administration confirms Section 201 extension, bifacial exemption

News

Total Eren, Chariot land 40MW PV deal for South African mine as the industry continues shift to solar

News

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

News

China says US Section 201 extension will distort international trade

News

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
