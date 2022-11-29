Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Talesun firms up agreement for 1GW Turkish PV module production line

By Will Norman
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The deal between Talesun and MEM Group aims to produce 1GW of module production by mid-2023. Image: Talesun.

Chinese PV manufacturer Talesun has linked itself with global industrial services company MEM Group to develop a PV module production line in Turkey. The partnership will target 1GW of annual production by Q2 2023.

Talesun currently accounts for 20% of the Turkish PV market, according to the company. During the development of this project, it will oversee design for the layout of the facility and leverage its experience in supply chain integration, R&D and manufacturing.

“In 2024, we plan to add the new-generation TOPCon technology production line in the facility with the expectation that we will quickly achieve stable mass production,” Pinar Eser, regional sales leader for Talesun in Europe, said.

“In addition, we will continuously enhance the design and production processes to meet the demands of different customers.”

MEM vice president Ahmet Teyfik Paksu said: “The cooperation with Talesun Solar will help us achieve a deeper participation in the Turkish photovoltaic market, give full play to MEM Group’s advantages in the fields in which it specialises.”

“We will jointly optimise and expand the global portfolio, and then open up the target markets in the United States and Europe.” MEM Group primarily deals in industrial equipment, services and manufacturing.

Earlier this month, Talesun announced a similar international manufacturing partnership, a collaboration with South African ARTSolar to develop a 325MW PV module manufacturing plant in South Africa.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
europe, manufacturing, MEM group, production capacity, talesun, topcon, turkey

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2022