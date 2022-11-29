Talesun firms up agreement for 1GW Turkish PV module production line

The deal between Talesun and MEM Group aims to produce 1GW of module production by mid-2023. Image: Talesun.

Chinese PV manufacturer Talesun has linked itself with global industrial services company MEM Group to develop a PV module production line in Turkey. The partnership will target 1GW of annual production by Q2 2023.

Talesun currently accounts for 20% of the Turkish PV market, according to the company. During the development of this project, it will oversee design for the layout of the facility and leverage its experience in supply chain integration, R&D and manufacturing.

“In 2024, we plan to add the new-generation TOPCon technology production line in the facility with the expectation that we will quickly achieve stable mass production,” Pinar Eser, regional sales leader for Talesun in Europe, said.

“In addition, we will continuously enhance the design and production processes to meet the demands of different customers.”

MEM vice president Ahmet Teyfik Paksu said: “The cooperation with Talesun Solar will help us achieve a deeper participation in the Turkish photovoltaic market, give full play to MEM Group’s advantages in the fields in which it specialises.”

“We will jointly optimise and expand the global portfolio, and then open up the target markets in the United States and Europe.” MEM Group primarily deals in industrial equipment, services and manufacturing.

Earlier this month, Talesun announced a similar international manufacturing partnership, a collaboration with South African ARTSolar to develop a 325MW PV module manufacturing plant in South Africa.