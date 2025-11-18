Subscribe To Premium
Tata Power commissions 300MW NHPC solar PV project in Rajasthan 

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 18, 2025
‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

Holosolis secures over US$250 million, plans to build French module factory next year

JinkoSolar module shipments, revenue fall in Q3 2025

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

94MW Gunsynd solar project secures AEMO registration near NSW-Queensland divide

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power
The project uses cells and bifacial PV modules produced by TP Solar, another Tata Power subsidiary. Image: Tata Power.

Renewable energy developer Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a Tata Power subsidiary, has commissioned a 300MW solar PV project for Indian hydropower company NHPC at Karnisar Bhatiyan in Bikaner, Rajasthan. 

According to the firm, the project was completed over two and a half years and incorporates around 775,000 modules. The NHPC-owned solar plant supplies its entire output to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). 

The project uses cells and bifacial PV modules produced by TP Solar, another Tata Power subsidiary. These products are compliant with India’s Domestic Content Requirements (DCR) m, a mandate that incentivises the domestic manufacturing of solar components for use in government-backed projects. 

India has sought to significantly expand module manufacturing capacity in recent years, passing the 100GW nameplate capacity threshold earlier this year. Domestic cell manufacturing capacity is significantly smaller, however, and in August, the government added a number of domestic cell manufacturers to its Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers. 

The NHPC plant also includes high-performance inverters designed for extreme heat, and the construction work created more than 300 jobs. 

Mumbai-based TPREL has now commissioned more than 4.9GW of third-party projects, including 980MW delivered so far in this financial year. 

Beyond the newly completed 300MW NHPC project, TPREL is also supplying DCR-compliant cells and modules for public sector company SJVN’s 1GW project and NLC’s 300MW project in Rajasthan. The plants use modules manufactured at Tata Power Solar’s 4.3GW integrated cell and module facility in Tirunelveli. 

TPREL’s total renewable utility portfolio has reached 11.6GW, of which 5.8GW is operational, split between 4.7GW of solar capacity and 1.1GW of wind capacity. An additional 3GW of solar capacity and 2.8GW of wind capacity are in development, and are scheduled for phased commissioning over the next two years. The company also operates a 530MW solar cell and 682MW module plant in Bengaluru. 

