Tata Power commissions 300MW NHPC solar PV project in Rajasthan 

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The project uses cells and bifacial PV modules produced by TP Solar, another Tata Power subsidiary. These products are compliant with India’s Domestic Content Requirements (DCR) m, a mandate that incentivises the domestic manufacturing of solar components for use in government-backed projects.

India has sought to significantly expand module manufacturing capacity in recent years, passing the 100GW nameplate capacity threshold earlier this year. Domestic cell manufacturing capacity is significantly smaller, however, and in August, the government added a number of domestic cell manufacturers to its Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers.

The NHPC plant also includes high-performance inverters designed for extreme heat, and the construction work created more than 300 jobs.

Mumbai-based TPREL has now commissioned more than 4.9GW of third-party projects, including 980MW delivered so far in this financial year.

Beyond the newly completed 300MW NHPC project, TPREL is also supplying DCR-compliant cells and modules for public sector company SJVN’s 1GW project and NLC’s 300MW project in Rajasthan. The plants use modules manufactured at Tata Power Solar’s 4.3GW integrated cell and module facility in Tirunelveli.

TPREL’s total renewable utility portfolio has reached 11.6GW, of which 5.8GW is operational, split between 4.7GW of solar capacity and 1.1GW of wind capacity. An additional 3GW of solar capacity and 2.8GW of wind capacity are in development, and are scheduled for phased commissioning over the next two years. The company also operates a 530MW solar cell and 682MW module plant in Bengaluru.