Telis Energy expands to Italy with 100MWp hybrid project pipeline

While the company has not specified how much of this portfolio will consist of solar projects, it has started work on a pipeline of more than 100MWp hybrid projects and 1GWh BESS standalone projects in Italy.

Established in November 2022, the Telis Energy Group is targeting a 10GW renewable energy pipeline by 2030 delivered through subsidiaries across Europe’s key markets. The company is now operating in France, Germany, Italy and the UK.

Italy has been increasing solar PV additions in recent years. PV Tech Premium reported that Italy could install about 4GW of solar PV last year, up from 2.4GW in 2022. The main driver for the increase of solar additions in Italy could be explained through the 110% Superbonus scheme that supported the installation of solar panels in the residential market as well as the implementation of battery storage.

Italian transmission grid operator Terna said the Italian energy sector generated record-breaking volumes of both solar PV and wind power in 2023, producing 30.6TWh and 23.4TWh of electricity, respectively.

Terna also reported that in 2023, the Italian solar sector generated 10.6% more electricity than in the previous year, alongside growth in the wind sector of 15.1%. This contrasts to a decline in fossil fuel generation in Italy, which saw energy produced from thermoelectric sources fall by 17.4% year-on-year and coal-fired electricity production collapse by 41.7%.