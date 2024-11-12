TENDER ROUND-UP: Nepal awards 1GW solar PV, Italy 320MW and Bahrain seeks 44MW

In total, 64 solar PV projects were awarded with sizes between 1MW and 50MW, with tariffs as low as NPR4.99/kWh (US$0.037kWh), while the highest bidding price ended up at NPR5.55/kWh.

Projects are spread across the country’s districts, with Kapilvastu awarded the most (eight) projects, and a combined capacity of 95MW.

The construction of nearly 1GW of solar PV capacity will allow for Nepal to diversify its electricity generation, which is almost entirely generated from hydropower, according to the International Energy Agency.

Italy’s latest renewables auction awards 322MW solar PV

Italy’s energy management agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has awarded 321.6MW of solar PV capacity in the 15th auction for renewable energy.

In total, the 15th auction awarded 420MW of solar PV and wind capacity – nearly twice as much as the previous one, which awarded 243MW. However, the 15th round was much lower than the over 1GW of solar PV and wind capacity awarded in the 13th auction held at the beginning of the year, of which solar PV represented 327.7MW.

Bahrain seeks 44MW of solar PV

Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority has launched a tender seeking 44MWp of solar PV.

The project would be located at the campus of the University of Bahrain’s car park and open land area in the vicinity of the university. Bidders for the project are required to have commissioned at least 10 grid-tied solar PV projects on a turnkey basis. Of these 10, at least two must be for PV car park projects and one ground-mounted, all within the last three years anywhere in the world.

Bidders interested in participating in the tender have until 21 November 2024 to purchase the tender documents and the tender closes on 1 December 2024.

More information regarding the tender can be found here.