Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks proposals for up to 5GW of carbon-free power

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks proposals for up to 5GW of carbon-free power

News

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

News

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

News

Tigo Energy files IP infringement lawsuit against SMA Solar

News

Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

Origis Energy buys 700MW of bifacial PERC modules from Boviet Solar in latest contract

News

Lifecycle study of perovskites finds lower environmental impact than silicon modules

News

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An operational solar project in Tennessee. Image: Silicon Ranch.

US utility the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 5GW of carbon-free generation that must be operational by 2029.

Open to technologies such as solar, wind and nuclear, the RFP represents one of the largest clean energy procurement requests in the US, according to TVA, which said proposals should be submitted by 19 October 2022, with selected projects due to be announced in spring 2023.

“This announcement is a clear signal to our industry, our partners, and our nation that we need to move further and faster, together, to make a cleaner future a reality,” said Jeff Lyash, CEO at TVA.

As part of its plan to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, TVA is planning to bring online an additional 10GW of solar capacity by 2035.

Providing electricity for customers and power distributors serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states, TVA last year announced US$2 billion in new transmission infrastructure investments by 2025 and launched an additional exploration of technologies such as carbon capture, hydroelectric pumped storage and hydrogen.

Lyash said: “TVA is accelerating change across the industry to expand carbon-free technologies to decarbonise the grid while integrating emerging technologies through innovative solutions to meet customer-driven demand.”

Other utilities to have launched RFPs in recent months include Entergy Arkansas and Arizona Public Service.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
nuclear, request for proposals, rfp, tennessee valley authority, tva, us utility, utility

Read Next

Solar and wind produce more electricity than nuclear for first time in US

July 7, 2022
Solar and wind installations in the US generated more electricity than the country’s nuclear power plants for the first time in April.

Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

July 6, 2022
US power distribution company Entergy Arkansas has issued a request for proposals (RfP) for 1GW of solar and wind resources.

South Korea to adjust renewables targets, build more nuclear plants

July 5, 2022
South Korea is planning to change its renewables targets as part of a host of energy policies from the country’s new government, which aims to increase the role of nuclear power.
PV Tech Premium

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

July 1, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with Cypress Creek Renewable Energy and AES Clean Energy to discuss the newly formed US Solar Buyer Consortium, its objectives, market challenges and the potential advantages it holds for US manufacturing and project development.

Michigan regulators approve Consumers Energy’s clean energy plan

June 24, 2022
The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has approved utility Consumers Energy's plan to end coal use by 2025.

CS Energy to build 365MW of utility-scale projects in New York state

June 22, 2022
US EPC group CS Energy has secured three utility-scale solar projects with a total capacity of 365MWdc in New York from NYSERDA.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

News

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

News

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

News

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022