Texas Attorney General investigates residential solar installers for ‘fraudulent’ practices

In an announcement, the Attorney General’s office said the investigation will look into the companies’ claims over energy bill savings for their customers, the “efficacy” of solar installations, equipment implementations and other terms and policies.

It will require the firms to disclose documents regarding how they track changes to electricity bills for consumers using their systems to determine savings, warranties, service plans, marketing materials, and contract information, among other things.

In the announcement, Paxton’s office said it had received “over 100” complaints against the companies, “along with thousands more online”.

“Thousands of Texans have been targeted by companies selling solar panel systems, and it’s imperative that these companies are held responsible for any lies or deceptive marketing they use,” said Paxton. “This initiative to stop widespread fraudulent activity in the solar panel industry is only beginning, and my office will take legal action against any corporations breaking the law and scamming Texans.”

PV Tech has contacted the named companies for response to this story.

Ken Paxton was impeached as Attorney General in 2023, following accusations of financial misconduct, obstructing justice and bribery, before being reinstated and having a Department of Justice investigation into alleged corruption dropped in the final weeks of the Biden administration. He has long been associated with US President Donald Trump’s political operation and the MAGA movement.

The most prominent of the companies under investigation, Sunrun, has overseen a shift in its strategy in recent months, responding to the shifting US residential solar market. In its Q3 and Q4 2025 financial results, the company showed some positive trends after focusing more on energy storage installations.

The overall US residential sector has been hit by changes to tax incentives for renewable energy. The latter months of 2025 saw a surge in deployments as homeowners sought to secure tax credits before they expired at the end of the year.