Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

The Netherlands launches subsidy for modules and battery manufacturing

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Europe

Latest

The Netherlands launches subsidy for modules and battery manufacturing

News

Texas breaks daily solar generation record with peak of 16.7GW

News

SunPower quarterly customer growth continues to drop, posts significant net loss for FY2023

News

Rystad Energy: world needs to invest $3.1 trillion into grid infrastructure by 2030

News

European manufacturing should focus on its key advantages, says NexWafe CEO

News

Europe’s solar sector: navigating geopolitical challenges and technological innovations

Features, Guest Blog

Adani Green Energy begins operation of 551MW solar project

News

NLC India Limited to begin construction of 300MW solar project in Rajasthan

News

Enerparc secures financing for 325MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Germany

News

The Netherlands rejects bill to phase out net metering scheme

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Netherlands opened a consultation until 3 March 2024 to collect information for the subsidy. Image: Meyer Burger.

The Netherlands has launched a new subsidy aimed at supporting domestic manufacturing of solar panels, batteries and electrolysers.

Published earlier this month by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO in Dutch), the new Manufacturing Industry Investment Subsidy Climate Neutral Economy (IMKE) will support companies in the Dutch manufacturing industry for solar panels, batteries and electrolysers for hydrogen production.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This new subsidy aims to reduce the Netherlands’ dependence on other countries to procure these components.

A consultation has been opened until 3 March 2024 and can be accessed here (in Dutch). The consultation aims to collect information regarding the conditions of the subsidy, its duration and the amount of the subsidy, among others.

Addressing Europe’s manufacturing challenges

This upcoming subsidy from the Netherlands comes at a time when the European solar manufacturing industry has been in a critical state, with many in the sector calling for emergency measures to protect European industry.

The European Commission, despite acknowledging the current situation of the solar manufacturing industry, came short of implementing any new legislation to aid the situation. This week two blog posts, published on PV Tech, have looked at Europe’s current manufacturing challenges and how the industry can meet them by playing to its key strengths.

Davor Sutija, CEO at NexWafe, looked at how Europe needs to embrace innovation, foster supportive policies and build alliances between European solar companies. Head of research at PV Tech, Finlay Colville, wrote about opportunities for PV production and equipment and material suppliers in Europe to meet the increased demand in the US and India as both countries are ramping up their own domestic solar manufacturing industry.

The Netherlands is the latest European country looking to reshore domestic manufacturing capacity, following Germany, which launched an expression of interest last year seeking 10GW of solar manufacturing capacity, and Hungary, which implemented a €2.4 billion (US$2.6 billion) scheme for renewables manufacturing.

As European countries implement subsidies or schemes towards renewables manufacturing, last week the European Union adopted the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), which is expected to give a boost to the domestic renewables manufacturing industry.

Under the rules implemented by the NZIA, the EU will now regulate the purchase of PV modules in order to avoid any member state acquiring more than half of the modules in auctions from a single country.

Furthermore, the construction or expansion of manufacturing plants will see a faster permit-granting process, with plants with less than 1GW of capacity guaranteed a wait of no more than 12 months, while larger plants will wait no longer than 18 months, and shorter deadlines to be set for strategic projects.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
domestic manufacturing, electrolyser, energy storage, european manufacturing, manufacturing, manufacturing industry investment subsidy climate neutral economy, rvo, subsidy, the netherlands

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European manufacturing should focus on its key advantages, says NexWafe CEO

News

Super Bowl LVIII powered entirely by Nevada solar-plus-storage project

News

Rooftop solar generation meets 1.5% of US electricity demand in 2022

News

Enerparc secures financing for 325MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Germany

News

NREL estimates 1TW of potential community solar in the US

News

Adani Green Energy begins operation of 551MW solar project

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.