Thornova Solar begins solar cell and module production in Indonesia

William Sheng, CEO of Thornova Solar, said the US is the “most important market for Thornova Solar”.

“Our plans go beyond providing modules from Indonesia. This is only the first step,” Sheng teased.

“We are pursuing capacity additions in the US. By mid-2025, US customers will have the choice of getting N-Type PV cells or modules from Indonesia, Laos, or the US, providing a variety of supply chain solutions. Early in 2026, we will be able to provide 100% US-made modules – fully meeting the domestic content requirements.”

The cell production facility, located on the island of Batam, features fully automated technology. It utilises a 5G-AGV-based transport system of mobile robots and incorporates flexible intralogistics automation solutions.

The company claims that the fifth-generation mobile network provides high performance, reliability, speed, and low latency, greatly enhancing the efficiency and performance of the AGVs used for material transport inside Thornova Solar’s new factory.

Sheng said the plant started commissioning in September 2024, and the company is now “ready to meet customer demand for advanced solar technology”.

Earlier this year, PV Tech reported that Thornova had launched a new n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module series for utility-scale projects.

The dual-glass TS-BGT66-G12 and single-glass TS-BWT66-G12 modules are based on the larger-format G12 silicon wafers. They offer power outputs ranging from 695-720W and conversion efficiencies from 22.4-23.2%.

Indonesia’s manufacturing capabilities

Indonesia, which, according to global accounting giant PwC, will become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2050, has seen an influx of manufacturing plants being developed in the country.

In late September 2024, solar manufacturer SEG Solar started construction on a vertically integrated 5GW ingot-to-module TOPCon solar PV plant in the central Java province. Construction started less than six months after the company unveiled its plan to build the plant in May 2024.

SEG Solar expects to complete the first phase of the site by Q2 2025. No additional timeline has been disclosed for subsequent phases.

Alongside SEG Solar, Singapore-headquartered PV manufacturer Gstar recently started construction on a 3GW silicon wafer plant located in Jakarta. The plant is expected to start production by the end of 2024.