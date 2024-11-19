Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Thornova Solar begins solar cell and module production in Indonesia

By George Heynes
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Mitigating fire risks in solar power plants: a comprehensive root cause analysis

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

News

NRS bags US$145 million for 140MW/50MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage site

News

CIP, Ampin expand India partnership, adding 2GW renewables

News

DAS Solar to build 3GW module assembly plant in France

News

Thornova Solar begins solar cell and module production in Indonesia

News

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

News

Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

News

Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

News

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Indonesia is expected to become one of the world’s largest economies by 2050. Image: Thornova Solar.

US-based solar manufacturer Thornova Solar has started producing solar cells and modules for the US market at a manufacturing plant in Indonesia.

Both the new module and cell production lines have 2.5GW of nameplate capacity and can produce both PERC and n-type technologies.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

William Sheng, CEO of Thornova Solar, said the US is the “most important market for Thornova Solar”.

“Our plans go beyond providing modules from Indonesia. This is only the first step,” Sheng teased.

“We are pursuing capacity additions in the US. By mid-2025, US customers will have the choice of getting N-Type PV cells or modules from Indonesia, Laos, or the US, providing a variety of supply chain solutions. Early in 2026, we will be able to provide 100% US-made modules – fully meeting the domestic content requirements.”

The cell production facility, located on the island of Batam, features fully automated technology. It utilises a 5G-AGV-based transport system of mobile robots and incorporates flexible intralogistics automation solutions.

The company claims that the fifth-generation mobile network provides high performance, reliability, speed, and low latency, greatly enhancing the efficiency and performance of the AGVs used for material transport inside Thornova Solar’s new factory.

Sheng said the plant started commissioning in September 2024, and the company is now “ready to meet customer demand for advanced solar technology”.

Earlier this year, PV Tech reported that Thornova had launched a new n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module series for utility-scale projects.

The dual-glass TS-BGT66-G12 and single-glass TS-BWT66-G12 modules are based on the larger-format G12 silicon wafers. They offer power outputs ranging from 695-720W and conversion efficiencies from 22.4-23.2%.

Indonesia’s manufacturing capabilities

Indonesia, which, according to global accounting giant PwC, will become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2050, has seen an influx of manufacturing plants being developed in the country.

In late September 2024, solar manufacturer SEG Solar started construction on a vertically integrated 5GW ingot-to-module TOPCon solar PV plant in the central Java province. Construction started less than six months after the company unveiled its plan to build the plant in May 2024.

SEG Solar expects to complete the first phase of the site by Q2 2025. No additional timeline has been disclosed for subsequent phases.

Alongside SEG Solar, Singapore-headquartered PV manufacturer Gstar recently started construction on a 3GW silicon wafer plant located in Jakarta. The plant is expected to start production by the end of 2024.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
indonesia, manufacturing, module production, n-type, solar cells, Thornova, Thornova solar, us

Read Next

Trump-in-2017-flickr-user-Michael-Vadon-768x512

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

November 19, 2024
Wood Mackenzie director of energy transition practice, David Brown, said that a Trump administration 'will not change' demand for solar PV in the US in the 'near term'.
Image: National Renewable Solutions

NRS bags US$145 million for 140MW/50MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage site

November 19, 2024
Construction financing for the Shallow Basket Project in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, came from Deutsche Bank.
Massachusetts state house. Image: Aubrey Odom Mabey via Unsplash.

Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

November 18, 2024
The US state of Massachusetts has passed a bill that aims to simplify the siting process and permitting for clean energy projects.
meyer burger

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

November 15, 2024
Both companies had signed a long-term supply agreement for up to 5GW of modules back in 2022, with deliveries expected between 2024 and 2029.
Maxeon rooftop solar panels.

Maxeon to launch protests against CBP’s continued detention of modules made in Mexico

November 15, 2024
Maxeon has announced plans to submit 'one or more protests' against CBP for its continued detainment of its modules produced in Mexico.
The Butter Solar project in Wisconsin.

OneEnergy to build 165MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

November 14, 2024
OneEnergy has signed an asset transfer agreement with three Wisconsin companies that will see the developer build a 165MW solar portfolio.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

News

3GW single-site PV project goes online in China

News

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

News

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

News

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.