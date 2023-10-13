Tokyu Land and Renewable Japan buy Spanish solar project, target 1GW of European renewables

This deal is the first step towards developing a much larger renewable portfolio for Tokyu Land and Renewable Japan, which plan to build, own and operate 1GW of projects in Spain and Italy. While neither company announced further details of their long-term goals, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported that the companies would invest up to US$2 billion (J¥300 billion) into European renewable power plants over the next five years.

Tokyu Land, meanwhile, noted that the pair have developed more than 2GW of solar capacity in Japan, and the involvement of new renewables developers in the European market will likely be welcomed by a sector that has recently faced questions over its financial viability.

The news also follows the European Council’s adoption of its new Renewables Energy Directive, which will see EU countries aim to generate 42.5% of its power from renewable sources by 2030, up from an earlier target of 40%. Italy, one of the countries Tokyu Land and Renewable Japan are targeting, could stand to benefit from this increased emphasis on renewable energy generation, with the country’s solar developers aiming to add 4GW of new capacity by the end of this year.