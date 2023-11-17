Tongwei launches new ‘G12R’ TOPCon module product with higher power output and efficiency

The new generation flagship product will target both residential and utility-scale markets. For the residential market, the company unveiled two modules, one bifacial black with a power output of 450W and an efficiency of 22.5%, while the other, also bifacial, will have a power output of 455W and an efficiency of 22.8%.

For commercial and industrial (C&I), as well as utility-scale projects, Tongwei Solar will also release two modules, one bifacial and one monofacial, which will have a power output of up to 620W/625W and an efficiency of 23%/23.1%, respectively.

Modules for the C&I and utility-scale markets have seen their design optimised with size increased to 2382x1134mm and container use improved to almost maximum capacity at 98.5%, thus enabling a reduction in transportation costs.

Compared to its previous line of M10 TOPCon modules, Tongwei Solar has increased power output by more than 30W, while reducing the levelised cost of electricity by 1.19% – based on assessments conducted at ten globally representative project sites, said the company.

With a strong manufacturing presence in the Sichuan province, the vertically integrated manufacturer operates several factories in the region, including a cell and module assembly plant in Jintang, with an annual capacity of 16GW for TOPCon and PERC modules.

Moreover, Tongwei Solar has an annual production capacity of over 420,000 tons of high-purity crystalline silicon, 90GW of solar cells and 55GW of modules, across four module assembly plants in Hefei, Jintang, Yancheng and Nantong, despite only fully entering the module market in 2022, while increasing its global presence, with a focus in Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.