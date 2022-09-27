Subscribe
Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

By Carrie Xiao
Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

NextEra’s brings online 485MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

History of PV technology and manufacturing to be explained in PV CellTech Extra fireside chat specials

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

Solkompaniet and Niam to invest US$300 million in utility-scale solar PV in Sweden

Plenitude’s new partnership to develop 1.5GW of solar and wind in Italy and Spain

Sterling and Wilson to construct 961MWp of solar in Nigeria

India’s cabinet approves second round of PLI scheme, aims to support 65GW of module manufacturing

EU’s planned revenue cap could have ‘chilling effect’ on solar investment, experts warn

Tongwei has been making ever greater moves into the module production space. Image: Tongwei.

Late last week (22 September), Tongwei announced that it planned to sign an investment agreement with the management committee of Yancheng Economic Development Zone to cooperate on the development of a 25GW high-efficiency PV module manufacturing base in the zone.

Tongwei said the project is not expected to have a significant impact on the company’s 2022 operating revenue and net profit.

Representing an estimated investment in fixed assets of roughly RMB4 billion (US$560 million), the project is expected to begin construction within 24 months of acquiring the necessary land and required procedures for the Zone, which has become a key strategic site for the solar PV industry in recent years.

Following this announcement, Yancheng City has formed a comprehensive PV industry chain from the supply of upstream raw materials to the production of cells and modules. In addition, it is also home to production capacity for smart PV manufacturing equipment, inverters, aluminum frames, brackets, welding belts and other supporting links.

Yancheng City plans to achieve a production capacity of 150GW for cells and 100GW for modules during China’s 14th “Five-Year Plan” that runs from 2021-2025 and will see strong policy support from the Chinese state, which recently called on the country’s PV industry to “develop strategic alliances”.

Tongwei said that the proper expansion of the module link will support its advantages in the field of high-purity silicon and solar cells, forming a more competitive industrial structure as a result.

Since the acquisition of Tongwei Solar (Hefei) Co. in 2016, Tongwei has established some module production capacity and is currently in the running to secure the fifth module procurement round of Hong Kong energy company China Resources Power.

In addition, on September 6, Guangdong Electric Power Development Co. announced the candidates for the third batch of PV module procurement in 2022, with the first place going to Tongwei Hefei, with a bid price of RMB396 million (US$55 million) and an unit price of RMB1.981/W (US$0.28c/W).

Moreover, on September 20, Tongwei was the only winning candidate of the 44th batch of 2022 centralised bidding (the procurement of shingled modules for Sichuan Ganzi Zhengdu Photovoltaic Empirical and Experimental Base Project) was published by the State Power Investment Group Co. Tongwei won with a unit price of RMB1.97/W (US$0.28c/W).

At Tongwei’s performance report meeting in late August, Yi Xie, chairman of Tongwei, said the company’s module business planning was based on the requirement of the national double carbon goal and the strengthening trend of industrial integration, adding that the company will follow the trend and consider further experiments and planning in the module business.

Benefiting from high silicon prices, Tongwei has recorded very strong performance in the first half of the year. Its revenue and net profit both hit record highs and topped the list with a total revenue of RMB60.3 billion (US$8.43 billion), surpassing LONGi Green Energy for the first time.

PV Tech will be hosting a webinar in conjunction with Tongwei Solar exploring how the company’s solar shingled modules can boost reliability and output. This will be held on 18 October at 10am EDT/ 4pm CEST and you can register for the event here.

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

18 October 2022
The global PV market is entering a new era at unprecedented speed. The demand for high-power PV modules has soared, while interest in the future direction of solar technologies has intensified. Tongwei wants to create discussions between EPC companies, investors, and distributors, especially in Europe, which the company sees as a key growth market. Understanding the opinions and needs of clients in terms of shingled or N-type technology, as well as larger module size, is vital to Tongwei’s success in Europe and beyond. In this PV Tech TechTalk webinar, experts from TÜV NORD and Tongwei's CTO will discuss the risk analysis and reliability of the company’s shingled module technology and its applicability to different European markets.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
