Tosyali Holding to build 1.2GW self-consumption Turkish PV plant

By Will Norman
Tosyali Holding to build 1.2GW self-consumption Turkish PV plant

Tosyali’s chairman spoke about the plans at the World Economic Forum in Davis. Image: Tosyali Holding.

Turkish steel-producing conglomerate Tosyali Holding has signed agreements to develop the first phase of a 1.2GW solar power plant to power its operations in Turkey.

The firm has signed deals with US renewable energy developer GE Vernova and Turkish engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Inogen to develop 120MW of solar PV in Osmaniye, Turkey. This project will form the first part of a 1.2GW self-consumption solar project, Tosyali said.

The project will power Tosyali’s operations in the area and, once fully operational, meet 50% of the company’s self-consumption energy capacity, it claimed.

The first 120MW phase is expected to come online this year, and the full 1.2GW capacity is expected to be operational in 2027.

GE Vernova was founded as part of a spin-out from US industrial conglomerate General Electric in 2024. The company has already established a presence in the Turkish solar market through collaboration with tracker manufacturer PV Hardware and developer Kalyon Enerji on the 157MW Viranşehir solar project.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of Tosyalı Holding called the site “one of the world’s largest self-consumption solar power plant (SPP) projects”.

The site will deploy n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) 725Wp solar modules manufactured under Tosyali’s V-Solar brand.

He continued: “These panels will be deployed across SPP sites in eight provinces. By doing so, we aim to meet approximately 50% of our energy needs from solar energy.”

