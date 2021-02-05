Total continues US utility-scale solar-storage push with 2.2GW pipeline acquisition

Global energy major Total has continued its flurry of utility-scale solar acquisitions, picking up a 2.2GW pipeline of assets in Texas.

The deal means Total is developing nearly 4GW of renewable power capacity in the US.

The pipeline comprises four individual large-scale solar projects, each of which will be co-located with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The BESS element of the project is to total 600MW of rated power output.

Total is procuring the projects from renewable energy developer SunChase Power and private energy investor MAP RE/ES, with the total remuneration – an undisclosed amount – to be paid as in stages as the projects advance.

Construction of the first two projects is expected to start later this year, with all four projects set to come online between 2023 and 2024.

Total said it has also committed to a 1GW corporate PPA for the power generation and energy storage output, intended to cover the entirety of the electricity consumption at its industrial sites throughout the US, most notably its refining and petrochemicals platform at Port Arthur and petrochemical sites at La Porte and Carville.

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO at Total, said the company was taking advantage of growth opportunities presented by the energy transition.

“With this latest acquisition, Total is now developing close to 4GW of renewable power capacity in the U.S., thus contributing to our objective to reach close to 35GW of renewable generation capacity by 2025,” he said.

Last month Total signed an agreement with Hanwha Group unit 174 Global to develop 1.6GW of utility-scale solar and storage projects throughout the US, all of which are to be completed by 2024.

However Total’s interest in downstream utility-scale solar deployment is not limited to the US market. The oil and gas major has also grown its stake in Indian developer Adani Green Energy of late – having also witnessed its joint venture with EDF in the Indian market, Eden Renewables India, land significant tenders – while also signing a 3.3GW solar development deal with Spanish firm Ignis late last year.