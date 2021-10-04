Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

A utility-scale solar project developed by Total Eren in Australia. Image: Total Eren.

Independent power producer (IPP) Total Eren has enlisted asset management software provider Inaccess to monitor the operation of several of its solar PV plants in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and Kazakhstan.

The deal will see London-headquartered Inaccess deploy its Unity system, which the company said maximises the energy production of renewables portfolios by spotting and evaluating cases of underperformance.

The agreement also includes the provision of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and power plant control (PPC) systems.

Total Eren has a 3.5GW global portfolio of operational or under construction solar and wind projects in 19 countries as well as more than 4GW currently under development. It was not revealed which projects the Inaccess deal applies to.

Total Eren recently signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Greek industrial group Mytilineos for a 131.3MWp PV project under development in Uzbekistan.

PV Tech has covered the growing role software is playing in asset performance and monitoring for PV Tech Premium subscribers here.