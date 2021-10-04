Solar Media
News

Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

By Jules Scully
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

News

Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

News

FERC rolls back ‘anti-renewables’ policy in PJM market

News

EFG Hermes’ Vortex platform to invest €625m in Ignis Energy’s growth

News

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News

JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

News

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Italy to allocate 3.3GW of solar and wind in next renewables tender

News

PVEL launches crowdsourced inverter testing programme

News

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

Editors' Blog, Features
A utility-scale solar project developed by Total Eren in Australia. Image: Total Eren.

Independent power producer (IPP) Total Eren has enlisted asset management software provider Inaccess to monitor the operation of several of its solar PV plants in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and Kazakhstan.

The deal will see London-headquartered Inaccess deploy its Unity system, which the company said maximises the energy production of renewables portfolios by spotting and evaluating cases of underperformance.

The agreement also includes the provision of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and power plant control (PPC) systems.

Total Eren has a 3.5GW global portfolio of operational or under construction solar and wind projects in 19 countries as well as more than 4GW currently under development. It was not revealed which projects the Inaccess deal applies to.

Total Eren recently signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Greek industrial group Mytilineos for a 131.3MWp PV project under development in Uzbekistan.

PV Tech has covered the growing role software is playing in asset performance and monitoring for PV Tech Premium subscribers here.

argentina, australia, brazil, Inaccess, ipp, kazakhstan, scada, software, total eren

