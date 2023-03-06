Subscribe
TotalEnergies acquires 200MW solar PV under development in Poland

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
At the end of 2022, TotalEnergies had a portfolio of 17GW of renewable capacity installed globally. Image: TotalEnergies.

French energy major TotalEnergies has acquired 200MW of solar PV projects currently under development in Poland.

The company acquired a total of six solar projects located in northern and western Poland with the first solar farms expected to be operational by 2025.

With this transaction and the acquisition of a biogas producer in the country, TotalEnergies gained a foothold in the renewables market in the Eastern European country.

As of the end of 2022, the company had a portfolio of 17GW of renewable electricity generation installed globally and expects to more than double it by 2025 to reach 35GW of renewable sources and energy storage, with a target of 100GW of installed renewable capacity by 2030.

“These agreements illustrate TotalEnergies’ commitment to developing its renewable activities in Poland, and in Europe as a whole, to support the European Green Deal,” said Stéphane Michel, president of gas, renewables & power at TotalEnergies.

Outside of Europe, the French major secured 260MW of solar PV power purchase agreements with industrial gas company Air Liquide in South Africa last month.

