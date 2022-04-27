Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

TotalEnergies acquires Core Solar, adding 4GW of solar and storage to US pipeline

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Vietnam slashes 2030 capacity target but makes more room for renewables under new power plan

News

Tongwei sets sizeable solar polysilicon, cell manufacturing capacity targets following Q1 profit leap

News

TotalEnergies acquires Core Solar, adding 4GW of solar and storage to US pipeline

News

Borosil bids to boost European PV glass output through Interfloat acquisition

News

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

News

Fu-Gen secures US$342m for renewables, energy storage and green hydrogen portfolio

News

First Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Leeward Renewable Energy

News

Solar buildout to increase five-fold by 2050 as renewables become the ‘new baseload’, says McKinsey

News

Quinbrook secures US$1.9bn financing deal for major US solar-plus-storage project

News

DOE study details how grid-enhancing technologies can prevent renewables curtailment

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
TotalEnergie’s US solar portfolio sits now at 7.8GW in different stages and passed 10GW including wind and storage. Image: TotalEnergies.

French energy major TotalEnergies has acquired solar developer Core Solar and its 4GW portfolio of development solar and battery storage assets.

With the acquisition of Core Solar its portfolio of renewable projects in the US – either in operation, construction or development –  passed 10GW, with 2.2GW of large-scale solar developed by SunChase Power and 1.6GW of solar projects with Hanwha Energy.

The US portfolio brings the French firm closer to its goal of 35GW of renewable energy and storage capacity by 2025, a target which increases to 100GW by 2030.

Core Solar’s CEO and employees will be integrated into TotalEnergies’ teams and the 4GW of utility-scale solar and battery storage projects are distributed in four states: Texas, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Moreover, the solar portfolio in the US is distributed across 14 states, including California, Nevada, Texas and Hawaii.

This is not the first US acquisition for TotalEnergies this year in order to increase its renewable portfolio in the country as it acquired SunPower’s solar commercial and industrial (C&I) activities earlier this year.

The C&I solar activities will focus in the solar distributed generation market in the country with the goal to develop more than 100MW of capacity per year.

“We are delighted with this new addition to our portfolio of solar projects in the U.S., a key region for achieving our global target of 100 GW of renewable projects in operation by 2030. This attractive 4 GW pipeline of projects will strengthen and diversify our portfolio,” said Vincent Stoquart, senior vice president renewables at TotalEnergies.

Earlier this month, TotalEnergies formed a joint venture with Japanese oil company Eneos to develop 2GW of decentralised solar capacity across Asia over the next five years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Unlocking the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023
acquisitions, battery energy storage, core solar, portfolio acquisition, TotalEnergies, us solar, us utility-scale solar

Read Next

First Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Leeward Renewable Energy

April 26, 2022
First Solar will supply 1GWdc of its thin film modules to PV project developer Leeward Renewable Energy as part of a multi-year procurement agreement between the companies.

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

April 25, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has adopted a new plan that will serve as a roadmap for shaping the future of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar and energy storage, in California.

Renewables execs slam US government over solar tariff petition

April 22, 2022
US solar players have hit out at the Department of Commerce’s (DOC) move to investigative alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD), warning that the threat of tariffs is already jeopardising President Biden’s climate goals.

Amazon bolsters solar tally in new 3.5GW renewables investment

April 20, 2022
Tech major Amazon has added 37 new renewable energy projects around the world, with a total of 3.5GW of additional power to its already 12.2GW portfolio of renewable energy.

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

April 19, 2022
New York’s State Public Service Commission has approved a new framework for distributed solar in the state that will expand its NY-Sun initiative, which aims to support 10GW of distributed solar by 2030.

US ROUND-UP: Bridgelink receives US$200m funding for utility PV, Vistra 50MW Texas plant online

April 14, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including Bridgelink Power receiving a US$200 million loan to finance its utility-scale solar projects, Vistra’s 50MW Texas plant is online and Castillo Engineering to develop 38.25MW community solar projects in New York.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Borosil bids to boost European PV glass output through Interfloat acquisition

News

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

Editors' Blog, Features

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

News

Astronergy launches new TOPCon n-type modules

News

Solar buildout to increase five-fold by 2050 as renewables become the ‘new baseload’, says McKinsey

News

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

News

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021