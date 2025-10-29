TotalEnergies, AEW to develop 400MW As Sufun solar project in Saudi Arabia

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Adnan Buhuligah, acting CEO of AEW, said the project reflects the company’s commitment to expanding renewable investments in Saudi Arabia and supports Vision 2030 goals by providing clean power to over 68,000 homes.

The As Sufun project is part of Round 6 of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), led by the Ministry of Energy. The initiative supports Vision 2030 targets to cut reliance on liquid fuels and raise renewables and storage capacity to up to 50% of total generation by 2030, depending on demand growth.

Courbevoie, France-headquartered TotalEnergies is expanding its portfolio of renewables – including solar, onshore and offshore wind – alongside flexible assets. As of June 2025, the company had over 30GW of installed renewable capacity and targets 35GW by the end of 2025 and more than 100TWh of net power output by 2030.

In Saudi Arabia, TotalEnergies operates the 119MW Wadi Al Dawasir solar plant and is developing the 300MW Rabigh 2 project.

EDF, SEC sign 25-year PPA for 600MW solar project in Saudi Arabia

In other news, French energy giant EDF power solutions in collaboration with Saudi Electricity company has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement for the 600MW Samtah solar project

Launched by the SPPC, the project is in the Jazan Province, approximately 35KM southwest of Jazan city and 15KM north of Samtah. The project will be developed, financed, built, owned, and operated by a consortium of SEC and EDF Power Solutions. Scheduled to start operations in Q1 2028, it marks a key step in Saudi Arabia’s goal to generate 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

Omar Al-Daweesh, CEO of EDF Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said the milestone brings EDF’s renewable capacity in the Kingdom to 4.1GW, reinforcing its clean energy goals.

EDF has a total global renewable capacity of 31GW as of March 2025, driven by solar, wind, and hybrid projects across multiple regions. Globally, EDF has developed 16GW of renewable capacity in North America, holds a 529MW solar portfolio in Germany, and manages a 2.27GW solar portfolio in India, continuing to expand through new awards and acquisitions.

In Saudi Arabia, the company is involved in several major developments, including the Dumat Al Jandal wind farm, South Jeddah Noor, Al Henakiyah (1.1GW plus 240MW), and Al Masa’a (1GW) solar projects.