Total signs 1GW Iraq solar deal

A signing ceremony attended by representatives of Total and Iraq’s Ministry of Oil. Image: Iraq Ministry of Oil.

French energy major Total has signed an agreement with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil to develop a host of energy projects in the country, including 1GW of solar PV.

The agreement, which builds on discussions between Total and the Iraqi government that began in October last year, has seen the two entities agree on scope of technical and commercial works which will now be presented to Iraq’s Council of Ministers for final approval.

The memoranda will see Total proceed with four major energy projects in the country. While gas treatment units take up the majority of the works, up to 1GW of solar, spread across projects in central and southern governorates of the country, will be pursued under the agreement.

Principles of agreement regarding the solar projects were signed by Total and Iraq’s Minister of Electricity, Majid Mahdi Hantoush.

While no specific details regarding the projects have been forthcoming, Iraq is currently drawing up plans to tender for around 700MW of solar capacity, an auction which was announced last month. At the time Iraq’s oil ministry confirmed it was consulting with Total as well as undisclosed ‘Norwegian companies’ regarding the tenders.

Iraq has an ambition to have an installed solar generation capacity of 10GW by 2030 in order to reduce its carbon footprint and its reliance on fossil fuel-based power generators in the country.