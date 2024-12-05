Subscribe To Premium
TotalEnergies buys German renewables developer, sells US solar portfolio

By Will Norman
TotalEnergies buys German renewables developer, sells US solar portfolio

Reliable production profiles, a technology mix and supportive policies: What do PPA offtakers want?

APA, BHP open cyclone-resistant solar-plus-storage plant in Western Australia

Ember calls solar PV ‘the most feasible’ in Indonesia’s energy transition

US renewable energy tax credits should be safe despite election results

New York contracts 2.3GW of renewables

US adds 8.6GW of operating solar capacity in Q3 2024, produces cells for the first time in five years

Enphase launches residential power control product amid shifting inverter market

pv.index: ‘slight uptick’ in European module prices expected for December, says sun.store

SolarEdge battery closures to enable focus on ‘core solar’ and ‘solar-tied batteries’, says CEO

The Danish Fields solar project in Texas.
The US portfolio comprises three solar projects with a combined 1.7GW generation capacity. Image: TotalEnergies.

French energy giant TotalEnergies has sold a 50% stake in a 2GW US solar and energy storage portfolio and acquired German renewable energy developer VSB Group as part of its capital recycling strategy.

The US portfolio comprises three solar projects with a combined 1.7GW generation capacity and two battery storage projects with a combined 300MW output, all in the state of Texas. TotalEnergies sold a 50% stake in the sites to New York-based asset management fund Apollo.

The transaction is worth US$800 million – US$550 million in equity funds from Apollo and US$250 million in shareholder loan refinancing.

TotalEnergies commissioned two of the projects – the Danish Fields (720MW) and Cottonwood (445MW) projects – in September. Both sites have pre-existing power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place with construction materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain.

On the other side of its capital recycling business model, TotalEnergies has acquired German renewable energy developer VSB group for €1.57 billion (US$1.65 billion). VSB has a European pipeline of 18GW of solar, wind and battery storage projects, primarily in Germany, Poland and France.

TotalEnergies said the acquisition will support its Integrated Power business model, which will see it combine renewable energy generation and power flexibility assets. It said it would sell up to 50% of its wholly owned renewable energy assets in order to meet the plan’s 12% profitability target.

“In line with our strategy, these transactions will enable us to optimise our capital allocation in renewables and contributes to improve the profitability of our Integrated Power business,” said Stéphane Michel, president of Gas, Renewables and Power at TotalEnergies.

PPA with Saudi Power Procurement Company

Elsewhere this week, TotalEnergies signed a 25-year PPA with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for the 300MW Rabigh 2 solar PV project.

TotalEnergies will develop and build the project in consortium with Saudi project developer Aljomaih Energy and Water Company (AEW). It is forecast to be operational in 2026.

The project was awarded as part of the fifth round of the Nation Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), the SPPC’s public solar capacity tender scheme. The SPPC confirmed a shortlist of bidders for the 3.6GW capacity auction in October.

“Through our large participation in refining and petrochemical Satorp and Amiral projects, TotalEnergies is a close partner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

According to estimates by Think Tank Reclaim Finance, TotalEnergies’ energy mix will comprise 80% oil, gas and LNG in 2030, compared with 17% from gas-fired power stations and solar and wind.

A report from Mercom Capital Group said that TotalEnergies was the leading global solar PV developer in 2023, based on its operational, under-construction and PPA-contracted projects.

energy storage, europe, finance, germany, mergers and acquisitions, saudi arabia, saudi power procurement company, texas, TotalEnergies, us

Read Next

Magdalena Hilgner speaks at the 2024 Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event.
Premium

Reliable production profiles, a technology mix and supportive policies: What do PPA offtakers want?

December 5, 2024
Magdalena Hilgner of PLAY explains that projects that deliver power reliably and at a fair price will always be attractive for offtakers.
Carl Fleming, partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery. Credit: McDermott Will & Emery.
Premium

US renewable energy tax credits should be safe despite election results

December 4, 2024
PV Talk: With most US clean energy projects located in Republican states, and their economic benefits flowing to the constituents of such states, Carl Fleming, partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery, says the IRA tax credits for renewables should stay in place despite next year's regime change.
Cordelio-Power-SunEast-Solar-Cordelio-Power

New York contracts 2.3GW of renewables

December 4, 2024
The contracts are spread across 23 large-scale renewables projects, 19 of which are solar PV projects with a combined 1.5GW capacity.
Engie's 230MW Bernard Creek Solar Project in Texas. Image: Engie North America

US adds 8.6GW of operating solar capacity in Q3 2024, produces cells for the first time in five years

December 4, 2024
The US added 8.6GW of new solar capacity in the third quarter of this year and began solar cell manufacturing for the first time since 2019.
Image: Enphase Energy

Enphase launches residential power control product amid shifting inverter market

December 4, 2024
A shift towards residential energy storage has seen Western inverter manufacturers lean into more complex, digital energy management products.
Chart showing monthly prices of solar panels in Europe

pv.index: ‘slight uptick’ in European module prices expected for December, says sun.store

December 4, 2024
As solar panel prices continue their downward trend in November, module prices are expected to face a ‘slight uptick’ in December, according to the latest pv.index report.

