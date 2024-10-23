Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

The largest project tendered in the fifth round is the 2000MW Al-Sadawi Solar PV IPP Project. The Emirati state-owned renewables developer Masdar (also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) and SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development – a Chinese state-owned power company – were shortlisted for this project as managing members.

SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development, which is owned by China’s State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), was also shortlisted for the 1000MW Al-Massaa project alongside the Saudi Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company.

French energy major Totalenergies and utility EDF Renouvables, as well as Masdar, were listed as technical partners for these shortlisted bids.

The other two projects – the 400MW Al-Henakiyah 2 and 300MW Rabigh 2 sites – were shortlisted with bids from Masdar, Huanghe Hydropower and Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company.

The successful bidders will receive a build-own-operate contract for the projects.

The SPPC said that the projects will represent investment of over US$2.13 billion. The NREP seeks to provide 50% of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s power supply through renewable energy generation by 2030.

In September, the SPPC launched the sixth round of the NREP. The government issued a request for proposals for 3GW of solar PV capacity, which will be supplemented with 1.5GW of wind power capacity.