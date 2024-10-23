Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has confirmed a shortlist of bidders for its most recent public solar PV capacity tender.
The fifth round of the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP) sought proposals for 3.6GW of solar PV capacity across four projects. Each project had two bidders shortlisted, dominated by major Middle Eastern and international energy companies. The bids were first announced in February.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The largest project tendered in the fifth round is the 2000MW Al-Sadawi Solar PV IPP Project. The Emirati state-owned renewables developer Masdar (also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) and SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development – a Chinese state-owned power company – were shortlisted for this project as managing members.
SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development, which is owned by China’s State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), was also shortlisted for the 1000MW Al-Massaa project alongside the Saudi Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company.
French energy major Totalenergies and utility EDF Renouvables, as well as Masdar, were listed as technical partners for these shortlisted bids.
The other two projects – the 400MW Al-Henakiyah 2 and 300MW Rabigh 2 sites – were shortlisted with bids from Masdar, Huanghe Hydropower and Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company.
The successful bidders will receive a build-own-operate contract for the projects.
The SPPC said that the projects will represent investment of over US$2.13 billion. The NREP seeks to provide 50% of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s power supply through renewable energy generation by 2030.
In September, the SPPC launched the sixth round of the NREP. The government issued a request for proposals for 3GW of solar PV capacity, which will be supplemented with 1.5GW of wind power capacity.