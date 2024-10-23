Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

News

Advanced manufacturing leads US tax credit transfer deals in Q3 2024

News

New methodology offers improved inverter lifetime prediction

News

‘We can cement our role as a clean energy superpower’, hears All-Energy Australia 2024

News

Alight Energy, 3Flash to build 120MW solar project in Finland

News

LONGi and Sun Yat-sen researchers develop HJT back contact cells with power conversion efficiency of 27.09%

News

US Department of Treasury includes solar ingots and wafers in 25% tax credit

News

Solar LCOE continues to decrease globally – Wood Mackenzie

News

IEA-PVPS – PV deployment grows amid ‘unsustainable’ manufacturing landscape

News

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The largest project tendered in the fifth round is the 2000MW Al-Sadawi Solar PV IPP Project. Image: Saudi Power Procurement Company

The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has confirmed a shortlist of bidders for its most recent public solar PV capacity tender.

The fifth round of the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP) sought proposals for 3.6GW of solar PV capacity across four projects. Each project had two bidders shortlisted, dominated by major Middle Eastern and international energy companies. The bids were first announced in February.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The largest project tendered in the fifth round is the 2000MW Al-Sadawi Solar PV IPP Project. The Emirati state-owned renewables developer Masdar (also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) and SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development – a Chinese state-owned power company – were shortlisted for this project as managing members.

SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development, which is owned by China’s State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), was also shortlisted for the 1000MW Al-Massaa project alongside the Saudi Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company.

French energy major Totalenergies and utility EDF Renouvables, as well as Masdar, were listed as technical partners for these shortlisted bids.

The other two projects – the 400MW Al-Henakiyah 2 and 300MW Rabigh 2 sites – were shortlisted with bids from Masdar, Huanghe Hydropower and Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company.

The successful bidders will receive a build-own-operate contract for the projects.

The SPPC said that the projects will represent investment of over US$2.13 billion. The NREP seeks to provide 50% of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s power supply through renewable energy generation by 2030.

In September, the SPPC launched the sixth round of the NREP. The government issued a request for proposals for 3GW of solar PV capacity, which will be supplemented with 1.5GW of wind power capacity.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
finance, masdar, nrep, pv power plants, saudi arabia, saudi power procurement company, SPPC, TotalEnergies

Read Next

Image: George Heynes/Solar Media.

‘We can cement our role as a clean energy superpower’, hears All-Energy Australia 2024

October 23, 2024
Kane Thornton, CEO of the Clean Energy Council, launched All Energy Australia 2024 in Melbourne this morning (23 October), highlighting that the energy transition is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.
image: unsplash

IEA-PVPS – PV deployment grows amid ‘unsustainable’ manufacturing landscape

October 22, 2024
2023 was a 'record year' for solar installations, dominated by China which is 'well above the sum of all other markets globally', the IEA said.
Image: SunCable.

AAPowerLink: Singapore government grants conditional approval to import Australian solar

October 22, 2024
Renewable energy developer SunCable has today (22 October) received conditional approval from the Singaporean government’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) to import renewable energy generated from solar PV via the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) interconnector.
Grid infrastructure in the US.

US DOE invests US$2 billion for grid resilience following Hurricane Helene

October 21, 2024
The investments will protect the grid from the increasing threat of extreme weather and expand grid capacity as demand grows, the DOE said.
Image:Redeux

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

October 21, 2024
Two Kentucky electricity utilities will stall any solar PV capacity additions until 2035 unless solar "becomes more economically competitive".
SB Energy’s 418MWp Juno Solar project in Texas. Image: SB Energy.

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

October 21, 2024
SB said the "Orion Solar Belt", located in Milam County, northwest of Houston, is expected to qualify for the domestic content bonus credit included under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Alight Energy, 3Flash to build 120MW solar project in Finland

News

Jinko Solar and Sungrow plan to go public in Germany

News

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

News

Solar LCOE continues to decrease globally – Wood Mackenzie

News

Edify submits 250MW solar-plus-storage project to Australia’s EPBC queue

News

US Department of Treasury includes solar ingots and wafers in 25% tax credit

News

Upcoming Events

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.