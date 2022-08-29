Totalenergies completes first C&I project since SunPower acquisition

TotalEnergies is targeting growth in the US distributed generation market. Image: TotalEnergies

Totalenergies has completed its first commercial and industrial (C&I) PV project since acquiring SunPower’s C&I business.

In February, the French energy major announced it was to acquire SunPower’s Commercial and Industrial Solutions unit for US$250 million.

Totalenergies, which owns a 50.83% stake in SunPower, said the deal will allow it to extend its capacity per year.

The company has now completed its first project since taking over the unit. Through the unit, Totalenergies has now developed a 3.5MW ground-mounted solar project for packaging company Sealed Air. The project will be used to power Sealed Air’s operations at its Californian manufacturing facility, providing the plant with 98% of its power.

The project, which contains 8,975 solar panels, also comes with a 770kW/3,080kWh battery storage system.

“Totalenergies is proud to be SEE’s energy transformation partner as they invest to achieve ambitious sustainability targets,” said Eric Potts, vice president of Totalenergies Distributed Generation USA.

“Renewable energy is a business priority for both of our companies, so we are thrilled that this project will deliver long-term benefits to SEE’s Madera facility while advancing global progress toward carbon neutrality.”