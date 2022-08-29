Subscribe
Totalenergies completes first C&I project since SunPower acquisition

By Sean Rai-Roche
US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

Australia will need 1.9TW of solar to reach net zero by 2050 – report

LONGi ships 18GW+ of modules in H1, calls TOPCon ‘transitionary’ as it targets HPBC development

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

SECI extends deadline for 1.6GW Indian manufactured PV module tender

Amp Energy secures US$155 million financing for community solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

Solar suds: Enel Green Power signs 15-year PPA with Colombian brewery

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price rises for the 28th time this year as China calls for deeper industrial management

Trina Solar claims n-type module aperture efficiency record of 24.24%

TotalEnergies is targeting growth in the US distributed generation market. Image: TotalEnergies

Totalenergies has completed its first commercial and industrial (C&I) PV project since acquiring SunPower’s C&I business.

In February, the French energy major announced it was to acquire SunPower’s Commercial and Industrial Solutions unit for US$250 million.

Totalenergies, which owns a 50.83% stake in SunPower, said the deal will allow it to extend its capacity per year.

The company has now completed its first project since taking over the unit. Through the unit, Totalenergies has now developed a 3.5MW ground-mounted solar project for packaging company Sealed Air. The project will be used to power Sealed Air’s operations at its Californian manufacturing facility, providing the plant with 98% of its power.

The project, which contains 8,975 solar panels, also comes with a 770kW/3,080kWh battery storage system.

“Totalenergies is proud to be SEE’s energy transformation partner as they invest to achieve ambitious sustainability targets,” said Eric Potts, vice president of Totalenergies Distributed Generation USA.

“Renewable energy is a business priority for both of our companies, so we are thrilled that this project will deliver long-term benefits to SEE’s Madera facility while advancing global progress toward carbon neutrality.”

Read Next

Wholesaler Guzman Energy gets approval for Colorado PV park

August 26, 2022
US wholesale power provide Guzman Energy has received approval from the Delta County Board of Commissioners for a limited use permit required to install and operate the proposed Garnet Mesa Solar project in Southern Delta County, Colorado.

California’s Senate passes Solar Access Act designed to speed up residential PV permitting

August 25, 2022
California’s Solar Access Act (SAA) has passed the state’s Senate, clearing its final legislative hurdle, and will now be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom to be signed into law.

US Department of Commerce delays preliminary AD/CVD decision following Auxin Solar request

August 25, 2022
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has delayed its preliminary decision into its investigation into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Southeast Asia following a request by Auxin Solar, the company that launched the initial petition.

US Solar Fund sells purchase option over 200MW California solar project, US$50m+ buyout on the cards

August 23, 2022
US Solar Fund has sold a purchase option over its 50% interest in the 200MW Mount Signal 2 (MS2) PV project in southern California to renewables company MN8 Energy, which was formerly known as Goldman Sachs Renewable Power.
US community solar sector to expand significantly following passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

August 22, 2022
PV Tech Premium has examined the current state of community solar in the US and has broken down what the Act means for the sector moving forward.

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

August 19, 2022
Swiss heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has landed a long-term supply agreement for up to 5GW of PV modules with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) as it cut its losses in H1 2022 compared with the same period last year.

