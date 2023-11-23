TransAlta and BHP commission solar-plus-storage project for Western Australia nickel mines

“Nickel is in high demand for batteries and electric vehicles, and this progress is part of our commitment to delivering more sustainable, lower carbon product to our customers,” said BHP Australia president Geraldine Slattery.

“Renewables are increasingly powering BHP operations around the globe and this facility – the first we have built on one of our sites – is another step forward in our plans to reduce our operational greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30% by FY30, from FY20 levels.”

BHP also expects the facility to reduce its scope two carbon emissions at the Nickel West mines by 12%. However, the Mt Keith nickel mine alone produces 170,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, and the company made no reference to scope one or three emissions affected by the new solar facility, raising questions as to the effectiveness of projects such as these in curbing the company’s overall emissions.

Indeed, in its 2022 Responsible Mining Index, the Responsible Mining Foundation (RMF) noted that BHP scored significantly higher with regards to environmental commitments than actionable policies. The company received a score of six – the highest available – for its commitments to manage the environmental impacts of its operations, but only received a score of one for its activities to minimise the impacts of climate change on its facilities.

The Mt Keith mine also received the joint-lowest single-site score of any of the company’s eight mines profiled by the RMF, and there is optimism that work such as the new solar-plus-storage project will reverse this trend.

“It’s projects like these that are setting a global standard of what a modern mine looks like, with a big focus on the environment and reducing carbon emissions,” said Bill Johnston, Western Australian minister for mines and petroleum, energy, hydrogen industry and industrial relations. “I look forward to seeing what other projects BHP and TransAlta may develop.”

The news follows a number of announcements made in the Australian solar sector, including the national government’s plans to underwrite 32GW of new renewable power capacity and 5B’s construction of “folding” PV modules at a rural community in the Northern Territory.