Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Transmission grid congestion could hinder renewable power deployment in Spain – DNV

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Grids, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Avangrid, PGE sign 120MW PPA backed by Meta data centre

News

Transmission grid congestion could hinder renewable power deployment in Spain – DNV

News

Voltalia appoints new CEO

News

Matrix Renewables secures US$376 million financing for 210MW Texas solar project

News

Tata Power commissions 431MW solar PV plant in India

News

AEMO calls for ‘emergency backstop’ on Australia’s NEM to manage rooftop solar PV

News

French IPP TSE secures funding for 800MW agriPV portfolio

News

Beyond the power plant: China’s ‘PV+’ innovation wave

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

McLaren acquires Italian inverter producer Fimer

News

Italy awards 1.5GW in oversubscribed agriPV tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.
Grid congestion in Spain could hinder the growth of solar PV and solar-plus-storage, which is forecast to reach 78GW of installed capacity by 2030. Image: Andrey Metelev via Unsplash.

Consultancy DNV has forecast transmission grid congestion in the next few years to hinder renewable energy deployment in Spain.

DNV expects these ‘temporary’ roadblocks for transmission grid growth to be tackled due to financial and technological incentives. In a report published this week, ‘Energy Transition Outlook Spain’, the consultancy wrote that if nothing is done to address these transmission grid issues, it will be unable to keep up the pace of renewable energy deployment. By 2030, DNV forecast installed solar PV capacity to reach 66GW, alongside 12GW of solar-plus-storage.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Between 2023 and 2050, the transmission grid is forecast to grow by over 50% to reduce congestion in renewables generation assets and reinforce grid interconnections.

Furthermore, improving the coupling of the Iberian and European electricity markets will allow for greater integration of renewable energy generation, as well as higher revenue generation for solar PV assets.

“Beyond more renewable installations, Spain also needs grid expansion and interconnections with Europe’s backbone network. This is crucial for both export capacity and better network management,” said Santiago Blanco, executive vice president and regional director for Southern Europe at DNV.

Solar PV to lead Spain’s renewables growth

By the end of the decade, DNV forecasts that Spain will have an installed solar PV capacity of 66GW and 12GW of solar-plus-storage capacity. This would be on par with the country’s own National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), which targets 76GW of installed PV capacity by 2030. By 2050, DNV forecasts solar PV to more than double, with 147GW of installed capacity, while solar-plus-storage will increase by nearly sevenfold to 83GW.

By 2050, DNV forecasts installed solar capacity to reach 147GW, while solar-plus-storage to grow up to 83GW. Chart: DNV.

In terms of annual capacity additions, DNV forecasts Spain to add more than 6GW of solar – including solar-plus-storage – capacity per year during this decade, while between 2031 and 2040 it will increase to around 7GW. In the long-term, DNV expects solar-plus-storage to account for more capacity additions, forecasting more than 1GW of annual additions per year up until 2030, and more than 3GW of annual additions in the 2030s.

Moreover, DNV forecasts that by 2050, more than one-third (36%) of solar PV capacity will be paired with storage, mainly battery, while solar PV, in general, will account for 52% of all electricity generated in Spain by mid-century.

The growth of solar PV in the coming decades will be driven an increased electricity demand in Spain and the emergence of grid-connected electrolysis. Up until 2030, solar PV is expected to represent 73% of all new capacity demand, due to its low levelised cost of electricity.

Permitting and regulatory challenges

Despite an ever-increasing growth for solar PV and solar-plus-storage in the coming decades, some challenges still persist in Spain. Among them is a lack of consistency in terms of policy at a regional level when approving a solar PV project of less than 50MW. If bigger projects are handled at a national level, smaller ones are overviewed by each region, which have different policies.

DNV highlights the moratorium imposed on new solar PV projects in the northern region of La Rioja, and restrictions of the siting of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the north-western region of Asturias due to environmental and land use concerns, as examples of these regional obstacles.

“To support Spain’s transition, the permitting process for new renewables projects must be streamlined to keep pace with rising demand. As the country moves further away from fossil fuels, power supply must be proactively scaled to meet this shift,” wrote the DNV report’s authors.

As mentioned above, solar-plus-storage projects are expected to see a notable increase from 2031, however the need for a storage regulation is needed, according to DNV. This regulation would allow investors to have certainty over the dispatch of the energy and on the market mechanisms over capacity payments, which would allow them to take long-term investment decisions.

dnv, energy storage, grid congestion, permitting, solar deployment, solar-plus-storage, spain, transmission line

Read Next

Solar Media's Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event.
Premium

Grid challenges and storage potential in a maturing Eastern European solar market

November 28, 2024
Speakers at LSSCEE 2024 discussed key topics for the Eastern European solar sector, including storage, private investment and risk management.
Sonnedix's Betierra portfolio in Spain.

Sonnedix commissions 150MW Spanish solar portfolio

November 28, 2024
Sonnedix has commissioned its 150MW Betierra solar portfolio in Spain, bringing its total renewable capacity in the country to over 1GW.
Drone Electroluminescence images captured of solar modules, during a recent test on a Spanish PV plant

Ingeteam, QE-Labs perform electroluminescence drone inspection in Spanish PV plant

November 28, 2024
Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam and PV automation solutions company Quantified Energy Labs (QE-Labs) have performed a drone electroluminescence (EL) inspection on a PV plant.
Panelists speaking about solar-plus-storage projects at LSSCEE 2024.

Eastern European solar-plus-storage would benefit from technological and financial flexibility

November 27, 2024
Maintaining a varied approach for solar and storage projects could add a valuable aspect of flexibility, according to panelists at LSSCEE.
Panelists speaking about project development at LSSCEE 2024.

Eastern Europe to focus on ‘ready-to-bank’, not ‘ready-to-build’, solar project development

November 26, 2024
Getting projects to the 'ready-to-bank' stage is a key challenge for Eastern Europe’s energy transition, according to speakers at LSSCEE 2024.
Helena Li, president at Trinasolar in front of the company's logo
Sponsored

‘In the future, the supply chain will be diversified’, says Trinasolar

November 26, 2024
Helena Li, president at Trinasolar, spoke with PV Tech about diversifying solar manufacturing and localising products for specific markets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

News

French IPP TSE secures funding for 800MW agriPV portfolio

News

Masdar completes acquisition of Greece’s Terna Energy

News

Italy awards 1.5GW in oversubscribed agriPV tender

News

McLaren acquires Italian inverter producer Fimer

News

Tasmania’s first utility-scale solar PV plant gets go-ahead after deal with Hydro Tasmania

News

Upcoming Events

Cutting-Edge Cell Technology to Help Module Makers Outperform the Competition

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2024
8.30am GMT / 9.30am CET

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.