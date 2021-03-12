Solar Media
News

Trina Solar bolsters ‘PV 6.0’ product range with 670W Vertex module launch

By Liam Stoker
Manufacturing, Modules

Latest

Trina Solar bolsters ‘PV 6.0’ product range with 670W Vertex module launch

News

LONGi planning new 5GW solar cell plant in Yinchuan for 2022

News

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

News

Eni forms joint venture to deploy 1GW of renewables in Italy by 2025

News

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

LF Energy and Sony CSL to ‘reimagine’ power networks with new project

News

Neoen targets 10GW of capacity by 2025

News

Meyer Burger to enter US market with Heterojunction solar panels in 2021

News

RWE makes floating solar debut with 6.1MWp project in the Netherlands

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features
The launch of the 670W Vertex module adds to the range first unveiled last year. Image: Trina Solar

Trina Solar has added to its Vertex series of next-generation solar modules, launching an ultra-high power 670W version.

Launched at the PV ModuleTech conference, organised by PV Tech publisher Solar Media, the 670W Vertex panel has now entered mass production after receiving IEC certification from TÜV Rheinland and completing other reliability tests.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Trina said the 670W module inherits a range of key technologies which underpin its range of modules built upon 210mm solar cells, namely non-destructive cutting, high-density interconnection and multi-busbar technologies.

Those technologies result in module efficiencies of up to 21.6%.

Zhang Yingbin, head of product strategy and marketing at Trina Solar, said the combination of the technologies helped produce single string power that is 34% higher than that of other 500W+ modules available on the market today.

The Vertex series also professes to pose significant benefits to Balance of System (BOS) costs, while also reducing transportation and installation costs by up to 12% and 7% respectively.

“The ultra-high power Vertex 670W module launched this time reveals higher feasibility in reducing the BOS cost and LCOE, which will help achieve the renewable energy goals and accelerate the PV industry’s pace to embrace the era of grid parity,” Yingbin added.

Trina Solar unveiled the Vertex range last year, bringing to market modules with power outputs in excess of 550W for use in utility-scale solar installations. At the time of the range’s launch, Trina spoke extensively to PV Tech, detailing the technologies inside the modules and the manufacturer’s plan to ramp up mass manufacturing quickly.

Trina Solar also partnered with PV Tech’s TechTalk series of webinars to provide a deep dive on the technologies, which can be viewed on demand here.

PV ModuleTech was held virtually this week, featuring a range of panel discussions on the key issues impacting solar module technology, quality and reliability. While the event has passed, sessions can continue to be viewed on-demand. More detail on how to access PV ModuleTech can be found here.

210mm, product launch, pv moduletech, smsl, trina solar, vertex

