Trina Solar supplies 488MW n-type TOPCon modules to power station in China

Batches of Trina Solar Vertex N 700W+ series modules are currently being delivered to the power station, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year with an average annual electricity yield of about 1,077GWh.

Located in a new energy base of Hekatan in the northeast of Xinghai County with an average altitude of 3,200 metres, the power station is subject to drastic temperature differences and extreme weather conditions, according to Trina Solar.

The company claimed that the modules can save RMB0.0424 per watt, making them 5.8% lower cost than other n-type modules.

Recently, Trina Solar published its financial results for the first half of 2023, reporting total revenues of US$7.13 billion and shipments of 27GW of its solar modules. It originally expected to sell 65GW of all modules this year.