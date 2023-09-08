News

Trina Solar supplies 488MW n-type TOPCon modules to power station in China

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Trina Solar’s module assembly line. Credit: Trina Solar

Silicon Module Super League member Trina Solar has started supplying 488MW of its n-type industrial tunnel oxide passivated contacts (i-TOPCon) modules to a power station in Qinghai province, China.

The 560MW power station, developed and owned by Datang Qinghai New Energy Development Co, will feature Trina Solar’s Vertex N 700W+ series modules equipped with advanced 210mm technology and n-type i-TOPCon technology.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Batches of Trina Solar Vertex N 700W+ series modules are currently being delivered to the power station, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year with an average annual electricity yield of about 1,077GWh.

Located in a new energy base of Hekatan in the northeast of Xinghai County with an average altitude of 3,200 metres, the power station is subject to drastic temperature differences and extreme weather conditions, according to Trina Solar.

The company claimed that the modules can save RMB0.0424 per watt, making them 5.8% lower cost than other n-type modules.

Recently, Trina Solar published its financial results for the first half of 2023, reporting total revenues of US$7.13 billion and shipments of 27GW of its solar modules. It originally expected to sell 65GW of all modules this year.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

How to navigate the N-type era with Trina Solar’s Vertex PV modules

10 October 2023
In this PV Tech Webinar, Trina Solar’s product expert will share detailed information of the mass production of 700W+ Vertex N modules and how they are leading in the N era of solar energy. We will also be joined by experts from TÜV Rheinland – providing an analysis of N-type module power calibration – and PVEL, taking the audience through the reliability analysis of Trina Solar’s N-type modules.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
China solar, Datang Qinghai New Energy Development Co, n-type module, qinghai, solar module super league, topcon, trina solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023