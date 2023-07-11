Trina Solar to supply 150MW of modules and trackers to Israeli PV plant

Trina’s smart trackers deployed in Northwest China. Image: TrinaTracker.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Trina Solar has signed a 150MW module and tracker supply deal with Israeli PV developer Teralight.

The deal will supply the first phase of the Ta’anakh PV project, which will total 250MW upon its completion by the end of June 2024 in the Jezreel Valley in the north of Israel.

Trina will supply around 230,000 of its 645-665W Vertex DEG21C.20 bifacial modules to the project along with, through its subsidiary TrinaTracker, multi drive 2P Vanguard trackers. Trina said that the project will be one of the first in the world to use this tracker and module combination.

The double glass featured in the Vertex modules are well optimised for hot and humid climates like northern Israel, Trina said, as the extra layer enables them to withstand challenging conditions.

Li Na, Trina Solar general manager for Israel, Japan and Korea said: “Israel is a country renowned for being an early adopter of new technology. Vertex bifacial modules coupled with the TrinaTracker second generation 2P Vanguard tracker is the latest technology available for utility-scale solar projects.

“This technology delivers significantly lower balance of system (BOS) cost and a lower levelised cost of energy (LCOE). Furthermore, the high ground clearance and wide row to row distances possible with our Vanguard 2P tracker unlocks the possibility of co-location of our solar trackers with agriculture, which we find is becoming increasingly important in markets which do not have much abundance of freely available land like Israel”.

In response to its limited land resources, repowering PV sites is becoming increasingly common in Israel to improve efficiencies and output without increasing land use. PV Tech Premium spoke with Belectric Israel about repowering the country’s largest PV plant last October.

Earlier this month, Trina signed an 800MW supply agreement to the Al Dhafra plant in the UAE.