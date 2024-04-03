TrinaTracker supplies 520MW of solar PV trackers in Brazil

Trina Solar’s tracker manufacturing unit TrinaTracker has supplied 520MW of trackers to a solar PV plant in Brazil.
The Santa Luzia Complex features TrinaTracker’s single-row Vanguard 1P trackers, incorporating the SuperTrack smart tracking algorithm. According to TrinaTracker, the algorithm relies on a proprietary technology to learn the power generation characteristics under the multi-parameter impact of bifacial module.
The algorithm also seeks the optimal tracking angle in real time and improves power generation in diffused irradiance weather based on meteorological and system operation data.
Additionally, the SuperTrack smart tracking algorithm integrates a patented mini-shading model technology, enabling real-time parameter optimisation based on three-dimensional topographic data and boosting energy yield by at least 3%.
TrinaTracker also said it had secured more than 1GW of orders for the Vanguard 1P from customers in Brazil.
In September 2023, TrinaTracker opened a new facility in Brazil, with a 2.5GW annual capacity. The Brazilian plant will focus on manufacturing tracker components and smart control systems while meeting the increased growth of solar in the country and providing faster delivery and on-site service across Latin America.
This new manufacturing plant is the third smart tracker manufacturing facility and its first in Latin America, bringing its annual global tracker production capacity to 10GW.