TrinaTracker opens 2.5GW tracker manufacturing plant in Brazil

Trina Solar’s tracker manufacturing unit TrinaTracker has opened a new facility in Brazil, with a 2.5GW annual capacity.
This is the third smart tracker manufacturing facility and its first in Latin America, bringing its annual global tracker production capacity to 10GW.
The Brazil plant will focus on manufacturing tracker components and smart control systems, while meeting the increased growth of solar in the country and providing faster delivery and on-site service across Latin America.
“Brazil is a key strategic market for TrinaTracker,” said Ma Weiming, president of Trina Solar’s tracker division. “Last year more than 7GW of solar tracker systems was installed in Brazil, about 10% of the global total. Setting up local production in Brazil allows us to deliver lower costs to local projects, reduce delivery times and provide better service during project construction and operations and maintenance (O&M) periods.
“Furthermore, with local manufacturing facilities, end users will have access to credit lines from [Brazil’s federal development bank] BNDES and Banco do Nordeste do Brasil to finance their solar projects.”
On top of building a new tracker facility in Brazil, the Chinese company has formed engineering teams across several countries in Latin America to provide better engineering design, project delivery and O&M.
As of the end of July, TrinaTracker had supplied over 3GW of smart trackers in the region, among which a 520MW solar plant in the northeastern state of Paraiba, Brazil, providing its Vanguard 1P trackers.