Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

By Liam Stoker
Balance of System, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News

Powertis, Aquila Capital to co-develop 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy

News

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 1P Vanguard design underwent significant wind testing. Image: TrinaTracker.

Trina Solar’s tracker manufacturing unit TrinaTracker has launched a 1P single-row tracker, dubbed Vanguard.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member said Vanguard was compatible with large-format modules with outputs up to 670W+ and would bolster the company’s range of solar tracker products on the market today.

Trina additionally noted that the product had undergone extensive wind tunnel testing, implemented by wind engineering consultancy CPP, including dynamic, static and aeroelastic wind simulations.

Stability and resistance to wind has emerged as a particular concern for utility-scale PV systems as the incidence of extreme weather events has increased.

Launching the product at this week’s World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, Trina also hailed how the addition of clean robots assembled within Vanguard’s 1P design can bolster generation by more than 10% through limiting the impact of sand and dust on system performance.

Oscar Aira, head of solutions sales for EMEA at TrinaTracker, said the features included within the design of Vanguard allowed it to cover for demands in the Middle East in particular.

“Vanguard 1P enriches and strengthen our tracker portfolio and enables us to provide the best tracking solution in every corner of the world,” Aira added.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
1p, dust, middle east, sand, trackers, trina solar, trinatracker, vanguard, wind testing

Read Next

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

January 18, 2022
Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed contracts to supply 610MW of its SF7 bifacial trackers to Enel Green Power for use in two PV plants in Peru and Colombia.

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

January 17, 2022
Oman has signed an agreement with energy major bp that will support the potential development of multiple gigawatts of renewables and green hydrogen in the Middle Eastern country by 2030.

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

January 13, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media, reveals the top ten PV module suppliers last year in the first of a two-part blog, exploring not just shipment volumes but also the overall supplier bankability.

Array Technologies completes acquisition of STI Norland, eyes greater international expansion

January 12, 2022
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has completed its previously announced acquisition of Spanish tracker manufacturer Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland, S.L. (STI Norland).  
PV Tech Premium

Project Briefing: How customised install techniques helped install Singapore’s largest floating solar project

December 31, 2021
Jules Scully explores how customised installation techniques supported the development of Singapore's largest floating solar project to date, the 60MWp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm.
PV Tech Premium

What does it take to build (and maintain) solar in MENA’s harsher climes?

December 27, 2021
Solar PV has taken off in the MENA region in recent years, driven by positive governmental policy, prominent tenders and decarbonisation targets. But challenges remain, both for smaller companies wishing to enter the market and in the operation of plants. Molly Lempriere takes a look at the market drivers and the challenges of competing.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021