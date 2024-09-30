Subscribe To Premium
Trump win unlikely to have significant impact on energy transition

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
TotalEnergies commissions 1.2GW Texas solar-plus-storage portfolio

Heliene closes US$50 million tax credit deal to support US manufacturing plans

Meyer Berger delays H1 2024 results to October, reports falling sales figures in preliminary results

How solar projects are tackling power market challenges

DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

IEA: World can meet COP28 climate targets with 'additional international efforts'

First Solar inaugurates 3.5GW thin-film solar manufacturing facility in Alabama

Utility PSE contracts with Qcells for PV plant, Brightnight for BESS in Washington, US

Australia's Halocell taps First Graphene for indoor perovskite solar cell coating

Donald Trump
A more extreme scenario, dubbed “Project 2025”, could see the installed capacity of renewables and storage reduced by 200GW by 2040. Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.

A win from Donald Trump in the November presidential election would have a limited impact on the US’ energy transition, according to analysis from Aurora Energy Research.

In its analysis, Aurora wrote that the possibility of repealing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would be remote, however, scrapping subsidies for electric vehicles could impact the deployment of renewables. By 2040, up to 25GW of solar PV, battery storage and wind deployment could be reduced in the major power markets—ERCOT, CAISO, PJM, NYISO and ISO-NE.

Under a more extreme scenario, called “Project 2025,” a Trump administration would ignore opposition from red state communities that have benefited from IRA incentives and scrap tax credits for solar, batteries, and wind from 2025. This is in contrast to Republican members of the US Congress calling for the preservation of the IRA earlier this year amidst attempts to repeal the bill.

The 18 Republican members focused on the impact it had on domestic energy manufacturing. In the two years since the IRA became law, the US has seen its solar manufacturing capacity increase fourfold, with 10GW of annual nameplate capacity added in the second quarter of 2024 alone.

This scenario would have a much more significant impact on the deployment of renewables and batteries, reducing installed capacity by 2040 to 200GW. A decrease in renewables deployment would impact wholesale power prices by up to 22% in certain states such as Texas.

Earlier this month in California, the majority of people PV Tech spoke to during RE+ in Anaheim felt positive about the election’s outcome, even if some uncertainty may be looming on the horizon.

A second term from Trump could jeopardise US$1 trillion in energy investment until 2050, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie published in May 2024. Despite the figure loss, production (PTC) and investment tax credits (ITC) provided by the IRA would unlikely be halted, with Wood Mackenzie stating it would be unlikely for the IRA to be “fully repealed”.

Lizzie Bonahoom, associate Pan-US team at Aurora Energy Research, said: “We have tried to capture all potential outcomes by modelling both what is realistic for either candidate to achieve, and what is possible but less likely; the realistic outcome of either presidency has a more limited impact on long-term US power sector outcomes than we typically see in commentary surrounding the upcoming election. Harris largely represents the status quo, while Trump may struggle to honour his campaign promises.”

heliene manufacturing minnesota

Heliene closes US$50 million tax credit deal to support US manufacturing plans

September 30, 2024
Heliene has closed a US$50 million tax credit transfer sale to support its cell and module manufacturing expansion in the United States.
BNEF-chart-about-renewables-capacity-additions-by-2030

BNEF: World not on track to treble renewables target by 2030

September 26, 2024
The global target to treble renewable energy capacity to 11TW by 2030 is off track, according to a report from BloombergNEF (BNEF).
James_Bruce Austin TX

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

September 24, 2024
Lori Bird and Joe Hack of the World Resources Institute examine legislative and regulatory efforts to break the US transmission bottleneck.
A production plant from US thin-film manufacturer First Solar. Image: First Solar.

WTO establishes dispute panel over clean energy tax credits under US IRA

September 23, 2024
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has established a dispute panel to assess the compliance of IRA tax credits with WTO rules.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

EU Commission approves €1.2 billion Polish renewables manufacturing scheme

September 19, 2024
The aid will take the form of direct grants and will be open for companies producing solar panels and batteries among others.
RE-2024-logo-event-in-Anaheim-California

RE+ 2024: Solar soundbites from the biggest week in US renewables

September 17, 2024
Some key takeaways from the solar industry at this year's RE+ event held in Anaheim, California, including the upcoming election and IRA.

DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

News

How solar projects are tackling power market challenges

Features, Guest Blog

First Solar inaugurates 3.5GW thin-film solar manufacturing facility in Alabama

News

Fraunhofer ISE develops perovskite silicon solar cell with power conversion efficiency of 31.6%

News

IRENA: Solar LCOE falls 12% year-on-year, 90% since 2010

News

Australia's Halocell taps First Graphene for indoor perovskite solar cell coating

News

