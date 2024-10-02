Subscribe To Premium
Turkey applies solar antidumping tariffs to 5 countries, exempts 4 major manufacturers

By Will Norman
IRENA: Solar PV represents 44% of renewables global workforce

Turkey applies solar antidumping tariffs to 5 countries, exempts 4 major manufacturers

Single-glass versus double-glass: a deep dive into module reliability

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

Former Obama adviser urges greater political engagement from US solar industry

EU Commission approves €1 billion Portuguese energy transition scheme

Solar industry needs to grow up and be more political, says ex-US federal sustainability chief  

Queensland government, Australia, to examine planning framework for solar PV and batteries

OMV Petrom completes 710MW Romanian solar PV portfolio acquisition

South Africa’s 10% import tax on solar modules may hit smaller projects hardest

Shipping containers on a boat.
The tax rate will be effective from 27th September 2024. Image: Rinson Chory, via Unsplash.

The Turkish government has applied a US$25/m2 antidumping tariff to solar module products imported from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Croatia and Jordan.

According to the Vietnamese Department of Trade Remedies, the Turkish government has exempted four major solar manufacturers from the tariffs, which allege that manufacturers are evading Turkish levies on Chinese solar products by shipping from the named countries. The investigation was first launched on 29th November 2023.

A unit of Jinko Solar in Malaysia, units of JA Solar, Trina Solar and Vietnamese manufacturer Vina Solar in Vietnam and another unit of Trina Solar in Thailand were exempt from the tariffs, while all other producers in the countries are subject to the US$25/m2 levy. The names of these other companies were not provided by the Vietnamese authorities.

The tax rate will be effective from 27th September 2024.

A number of solar manufacturing companies have expressed interest in or made plans for capacity expansions in Turkey. In November 2022, Chinese manufacturer Talesun signed an agreement with infrastructure services firm MEM Group to develop a 2GW PV module production facility, but no further information has been released on the project since the initial announcement.

Earlier this year, PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville published a blog which highlighted Turkey as a key part of the “wider European context” for Europe’s international solar PV manufacturing proposition. Equipment manufacturing contracts in Turkey with Chinese module suppliers have “created strong opportunities”, Colville wrote.

