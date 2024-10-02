Turkey applies solar antidumping tariffs to 5 countries, exempts 4 major manufacturers

A unit of Jinko Solar in Malaysia, units of JA Solar, Trina Solar and Vietnamese manufacturer Vina Solar in Vietnam and another unit of Trina Solar in Thailand were exempt from the tariffs, while all other producers in the countries are subject to the US$25/m2 levy. The names of these other companies were not provided by the Vietnamese authorities.

The tax rate will be effective from 27th September 2024.

A number of solar manufacturing companies have expressed interest in or made plans for capacity expansions in Turkey. In November 2022, Chinese manufacturer Talesun signed an agreement with infrastructure services firm MEM Group to develop a 2GW PV module production facility, but no further information has been released on the project since the initial announcement.

Earlier this year, PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville published a blog which highlighted Turkey as a key part of the “wider European context” for Europe’s international solar PV manufacturing proposition. Equipment manufacturing contracts in Turkey with Chinese module suppliers have “created strong opportunities”, Colville wrote.