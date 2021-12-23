Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

TÜV Rheinland assessing potential for PV-powered railways

By Liam Stoker
Grids, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

TÜV Rheinland assessing potential for PV-powered railways

News

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

News

New opportunities for rooftop solar: integrating with other verticals to spur deployment

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News

US’ BLM soliciting for utility-scale solar projects on 90,000 acres of state land

News

PODCAST: Solar’s frenetic 2021 and prospects for supply chain normalisation 2022 reviewed

News

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The study is to last for 14 months and will focus on three specific work packages. Image: TÜV Rheinland.

Technical advisory TÜV Rheinland has been commissioned to study the potential for solar PV to power rail infrastructure in Germany.

The project, launched by the German Center for Rail Traffic Research at the Federal Railway Authority, will explore how certain PV applications could be used to directly feed power into the rail system’s grid.

It will explore the potential for track-integrated PV modules, featuring systems installed into track beds or integrated into noise barriers alongside rails, and look to solve technical barriers such as the requirement to feed power directly into the rail system’s 15kV, single-phase overhead network.

The 14-month project will also seek to identify how much solar could increase its share of renewable energy powering the railway system.

PV experts from TÜV Rheinland will work alongside railroad technology professionals on an interdisciplinary project.

Three work packages are to be implemented, including market research into PV systems that are relevant to railroads, including work on components necessary for the direct feed-in of power.

It will progress to identify areas of Germany’s rail infrastructure that would be best suited for solar PV applications, data from which will be used to deduce expected energy yields.

Lastly, the study will assess the requirements that would be placed on installed systems from a railroad regulation perspective, as well as possible barriers and restrictions that could be placed on such systems.

“If it turns out to be possible to generate energy along the widely ramified railway electrification system and feed it in directly, thereby making better use of existing infrastructure and reducing energy losses through multiple conversion and transport, the rail mode of transport could further improve its greenhouse gas balance,” TÜV Rheinland’s rail technology expert Jürgen van der Weem, said.

Similar studies and pilot projects have been launched elsewhere. The UK government’s Department for Transport released a tranche of funding in 2019 to support trials using solar alongside transport infrastructure, building on a study launched in 2017 compiled by London’s Imperial College that found that up to 10% of the UK rail network’s entire power demand could be met by solar installed along its routes.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
germany, railways, research, solar railways, transport, tuv rheinland

Read Next

Annual EU solar PV deployment reaches new high of 25.9GW

December 15, 2021
The European Union’s (EU) solar PV sector has navigated a year beset by supply chain disruptions and module prices hikes to post record levels of annual deployment, according to research from SolarPower Europe (SPE).

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

December 14, 2021
German energy supplier MVV Energie AG has acquired all the shares of AVANTAG Energy S.à r.l and its sister company Philipp Rass Energy GmbH for an undisclosed amount

RWE to invest US$17bn in German renewables portfolio, looking to hire 200 new staff

December 8, 2021
RWE is to invest up to €15 billion (US$16.92 billion) into its renewable portfolio in Germany by 2030 as well as expanding its workforce through hiring 200 new staff to work on developing solar PV and wind in the country

Module marketplace Otovo launches in Germany as it continues European expansion

December 3, 2021
Norwegian module marketplace company Otovo has launched in Germany, with the company expecting 1,000 new customers over the next year

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

December 3, 2021
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has reduced module output at one of its production plants in Germany as COVID-19 is causing above-average workforce absences due to illness and quarantine orders.

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

November 25, 2021
Germany’s new three-way coalition government of the SDP, Green and FDP parties have set guidelines for future energy policy in the country which include an expansion of planned renewable capacity and an accelerated phase out of coal power

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

News

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now