Uganda greenlights EA Astrovolt’s 100MW solar plus 250MWh BESS project

The Government of Uganda has authorised engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Energy America to build a 100MWp solar PV plant, integrated with a 250MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
Located in Kapeeka, in the central Ugandan district of Nakaseke, the project will be developed by Energy America’s regional development subsidiary, EA Astrovolt.
It will be equipped with technology designed for tropical and equatorial climates. The systems will offer high energy yields in heat and high irradiance, modular and scalable battery architecture, centralised monitoring with grid integration, and low-maintenance, long-life assets built to international standards for grid stability, off-peak delivery, and resilience in extreme conditions.
The authorisation comes from a Gazetted Policy Direction under section 16 of the Electricity Act, which is a part of the government’s plan to develop 1GW of solar-plus-storage projects in the country.
A power purchase agreement (PPA) was secured with Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), a state-owned distribution network company.
Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, minister of energy and mineral development at the Republic of Uganda, said that the policy direction “will harness clean energy technology, foster local employment and skills development, and accelerate Uganda’s transition to a modern and resilient electricity system.”
The solar PV plant will be fourfold larger than the 24MW solar PV plant from UAE-based renewable power developer AMEA Power, which at the time was said to be the largest in the region. AMEA Power began construction of the Ituka solar PV plant last year and is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2025.