Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

By Molly Lempriere
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Projects
Europe

Latest

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

News

FERC seeks to establish Federal-State task force to support US transmission development

News

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

News

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

News

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

News

Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

News

Diode Ventures announces financial close of utility-scale solar farm in Texas

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Features, Guest Blog

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Andreas Gucklhorn (Unsplash).

In order to align with its net zero target, solar capacity in the UK needs to treble to 40GW by 2030, according to a new report from Solar Energy UK this week.

The Lighting the Way report outlined the policy changes needed to remove the barriers to solar meeting its full potential, it stated. In order for the country to hit the decarbonisation goals set out by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) solar and wind need to collectively make up 75-90% of the UK’s electricity mix. This will require solar alone to generate 60TWh per year.

Although the UK’s solar sector is continuing to grow at pace despite the end of subsidies in 2019, and is expected to double to 28MW over the next eight years, barriers still remain to utility-scale, commercial rooftop and residential solar installations.

In Solar Energy UK’s report, it detailed four scenarios ranging from business as usual to net zero, highlighting that if the country can hit 40GW through an annual increase of 3GW, this would equate to cutting 4.7% of the country’s emissions from 2019 levels, deliver 13,000 jobs, create £17 billion in additional economic activity and include a compound annual growth rate of 11%.

To enable this, the trade association is calling for annual Contracts for Difference auctions, clarification on the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) 50MW threshold – a feature of the UK planning process that requires projects above said threshold to be approved by central government rather than local authorities – and network charging and business rates reform to drive utility-scale development.

For commercial-scale solar, the government should reform business rates, extend capital allowances on solar investments and ensure the Future Buildings Standard includes a minimum uplift of 31% in energy efficiency requirements.

Finally to drive further growth in the residential rooftop solar market, the Future Homes Standard – a set of buildings standards set to improve the UK’s new build housing stock through energy efficiency measures and low carbon technology – should be implemented to uplift domestic energy efficiency levels, a zero rate of VAT should be introduced for both solar and storage assets and retrofit support should be brought in to support homeowners following the challenges and closure of the Green Homes Grant. This scheme saw vouchers offered to homeowners to install low carbon technology, however it closed early following a series of administrative troubles.

Companies around the country are in a strong position to deliver the necessary growth, said Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett, “however, the government must act now to accelerate deployment to ensure their net zero targets are met”.

“Jobs, economic growth, and a massive reduction in carbon emissions are all up for grabs.”

At Solar Media’s Utility Solar Summit this week Cam Witten, policy manager at the trade association talked through the “success story” of the UK’s solar sector, highlighting that it has grown to have over 14GW of capacity and a pipeline of over 17GW. Witten touched on elements of the report in his presentation, with many of the reports’ sentiments about the strength of the sector and the further possibility for growth echoed throughout other sessions over the two day virtual conference.

The financial models that have allowed the post-subsidy solar sector to grow by 1GW already were key to many of the presentations, with Voltalia’s UK country manager Simon Holt discussing the growth of power purchase agreements (PPAs) and Sonnedix’s director of project finance Elizabeth Baxter talking about the increasingly competitive banking market for UK solar.

Many of the presentations touched on the barriers Solar Energy UK detailed in its report, in particular the NSIP definitions and challenges with grid constraints. But throughout the conference presenters spoke with a great deal of optimism for a sector that is set to “blow past its target” of 3GW of new capacity a year in the UK, according to Ronan Kilduff, managing director at Elgin Energy.

To find out more about both the Utility Solar Summit and Solar Energy UK’s report, see our sister site Solar Power Portal.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
business rates, contracts for difference, Future Homes Standard, Green Homes Grant, Post-subsidy solar, Solar Energy UK, uk, USS21, VAT

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group reveals 8GW-strong solar development arm Cero Generation

February 1, 2021
Cero Generation, intended to be among the biggest solar development companies in Europe, has been launched by Australian giant Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Grenergy secures financing for Chile assets; ReneSola sells 12.3MW Hungarian portfolio

January 13, 2021
A round-up of the latest news in solar project development, as Grenergy secures €70 million for Chile farms, ReneSola sells a 12.3MW portfolio and Bluefield Solar Income Fund boosts its portfolio with a 70MWp acquisition.

UK net zero roadmap calls for 85GW of installed solar capacity by 2050

December 9, 2020
The UK should transition to zero carbon electricity generation by 2035 and have 85GW of installed solar capacity by 2050 if the country is to meet its net zero target, a landmark new report says.

UK government confirms solar participation in forthcoming 12GW renewables auction

November 24, 2020
The UK government has confirmed solar’s ability to participate in the country’s next renewables auction, which is expected to contract for up to 12GW of new capacity.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: R.Power bags financing for Polish solar farms, BayWa r.e. sells subsidy-free Spanish facility

November 4, 2020
A round-up of the latest news in solar project development, as R.Power receives financing for a 183MWp portfolio, BayWa r.e. sells another Spanish project and Sungrow secures a UK inverter supply deal.

ReneSola, BayWa r.e. double down on UK focus with new partnerships and expanded strategies

October 27, 2020
Solar developers ReneSola and BayWa r.e. have both doubled down on their commitments to project development in the UK.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021