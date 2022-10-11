Subscribe
Group Licence
News

UK solar sector slams proposals to redefine land categories

By Molly Lempriere
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

UK solar sector slams proposals to redefine land categories

News

Financial support for PV manufacturing facilities in Europe ‘urgently needed’, solar CEOs say

News

Tongwei Solar expecting US$3 billion in profit for Q1 – Q3 2022 as high polysilicon prices, strong demand drive growth

News

REC Silicon appoints former Qcells exec as CFO

News

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Duke Energy to invest US$40 billion in zero-carbon generation in 10-year plan

News

US solar racking manufacturer Unirac secures investment

News

Tata Power to ramp up its Rajasthan renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years

News

SEIA slams FEMA proposal that would force PV projects be built to withstand natural disasters as ‘a complete mess’  

News

Solar developer Eco Energy World plans to list on Nasdaq via SPAC deal

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The proposals would effectively ban solar from around 41% of land in England. Image: Lightsource bp.

The UK’s solar sector has hit back at proposals that would redefine land categories in the country, making the construction of ground-mount PV projects harder.

Initially reported in the Guardian, environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena is said to be considering extending the definition of Best and Most Versatile (BMV) land to Grade 3B.

Currently most solar farms are developed on land in the UK that is designated as 3B within the Agricultural Land Classification (ACL) scheme.

The extension of the BMV categorisation to 3B would effectively ban solar from around 41% of land in England, or about 58% of agricultural land.

“The UK solar sector is alarmed by attempts to put major planning rules in the way of cheap, homegrown energy,” said Chris Hewett, CEO at trade association Solar Energy UK.

“Solar power is the answer to so many needs and policy demands: it will cut energy bills, deliver energy security, boost growth and help rural economies. Ranil Jayawardena’s opposition to solar farms must surely make him part of the ‘anti-growth coalition’.”

Speaking to sister site Solar Power Portal, a spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “The environment, farming and economic growth go hand-in-hand, and as stated in the Growth Plan, we are committed to increasing our long-term energy security and strengthening the UK’s food security.

“That’s why we will be looking at the frameworks for regulation, innovation and investment that impact farmers and land managers to make sure that our policies are best placed to boost food production, increase resilience, drive growth and protect the environment.”

Read the full story on Solar Power Portal.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
permitting, Solar Energy UK, uk

Read Next

Solar PV-plus-flow battery project in Alberta underway from oil & gas pipeline company TC Energy

October 7, 2022
Energy infrastructure group TC Energy has begun work on a solar PV power plant in Alberta, Canada, the company’s first solar project.

European solar supply chain assurance scheme launched

October 4, 2022
The European solar industry has launched a supply chain assurance scheme to develop confidence in how and where PV products are manufactured.

GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

September 28, 2022
GoodWe's ES G2 power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs.

Manchin permitting bill aims to streamline US transmission approval process

September 22, 2022
Parts of a new US energy permitting bill that aim to accelerate the construction of transmission infrastructure have been welcomed by trade association ACORE.

EU generated record 12% of electricity from solar in summer 2022

September 9, 2022
The European Union (EU) generated a record 12% of its electricity from solar between May and August 2022, a report from think tank Ember has revealed.

Faster permitting could bring nearly 1TW of solar and wind to construction in three years

September 5, 2022
Nearly 1TW of under-development solar and wind generation globally could be constructed in the next three years if permitting is accelerated through open call procedures and a series of fast-track measures.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Maxeon closes French solar module manufacturing plant

News

REC Silicon appoints former Qcells exec as CFO

News

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

News

RWE sees ‘massive growth opportunities’ for US solar following Con Edison deal

Editors' Blog, Features

Enphase looking to strengthen smart home offering as it eyes greater European penetration

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022