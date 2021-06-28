Solar Media
News

UK's Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

By Molly Lempriere
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

UK’s Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

News

Solar bidders awarded 2.2GW in Polish renewables auctions

News

Mainstream Renewable Power boosts Vietnamese portfolio with new acquisition

News

1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite merge, secure US$25m in funding

News

Sonnedix adds to Spanish portfolio with 300MW acquisition from RIC Energy

News

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

News

Risen Energy to set up US$10.2bn solar manufacturing plant in Malaysia

News

Indian companies commit to expanding manufacturing capacities, reducing import dependence

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

News

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

News
Image: Getty.

The UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) has called for a “long-term ambition” for solar and other renewables.

It released two progress reports last week (24 June), detailing how well the nation was adapting to climate change and what advancements it had made in cutting emissions. Within this latter publication it recommended renewables grow to meet 70% of the UK’s electrical demand by 2035, a significant jump from the 29% they accounted for in 2020.

This growth could be aided by the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, but “clarity is needed on the auction schedule and pathway of volumes to be procured to 2030,” the report states, echoing a recent call from trade association Solar Energy UK.

Solar was reintroduced into the CfD scheme as a Pot One technology last year following a six-year hiatus and is set participate in the country’s next auction, which is expected to contract for up to 12GW of new capacity.

To ensure solar technology grows in line with the CCC’s net zero recommendations, the UK must hit 40GW of solar PV by 2030, Solar Energy UK stated in its recent report Lighting the Way. Along with further clarity on the CfDs, it also called for changes to business rates, clarification on the NSIP threshold and an ambitious Future Buildings Standard.

The cost of solar has fallen dramatically in recent years, the CCC noted, pointing to research from the International Renewable Energy Agency that showed that over half of installed renewable electricity generation capacity in 2019 globally was cheaper than new coal plant alternatives. This has helped drive the solar sector in the UK, but with electricity demand expected to grow by 50% by the middle of the century, more is still needed.

Pressure is mounting, with green NGOs, trade bodies and now the CCC calling for ambition around solar energy, said Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett.

“We need to deploy this affordable, proven technology as fast as possible to ensure we can meet the clean power needs of a net zero economy. We will go faster with some timely interventions from Government.”

For more on the CCC’s progress reports see PV Tech’s sister site Current±.

CfDs, Climate Change Committee, renewable energy target, Solar Energy UK, uk

Read Next

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

June 18, 2021
In order to align with its net zero target, solar capacity in the UK needs to treble to 40GW by 2030, according to a new report from Solar Energy UK this week.

Ørsted to invest US$57 billion to quadruple renewable energy portfolio

June 3, 2021
Danish renewables developer Ørsted has said it plans to invest DKK 350 billion (US$57 billion) by 2027 to reach 50GW of installed clean energy capacity by the end of the decade.

Global energy transition ‘needs to increase momentum’ to reach climate goals

April 23, 2021
Despite dozens of net-zero targets being announced and deployment of renewable energy ramping up globally over the past year, just 10% of countries have shown “steady and consistent” progress in their energy transition plans, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF).
PV Tech Premium

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group reveals 8GW-strong solar development arm Cero Generation

February 1, 2021
Cero Generation, intended to be among the biggest solar development companies in Europe, has been launched by Australian giant Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Grenergy secures financing for Chile assets; ReneSola sells 12.3MW Hungarian portfolio

January 13, 2021
A round-up of the latest news in solar project development, as Grenergy secures €70 million for Chile farms, ReneSola sells a 12.3MW portfolio and Bluefield Solar Income Fund boosts its portfolio with a 70MWp acquisition.

UK net zero roadmap calls for 85GW of installed solar capacity by 2050

December 9, 2020
The UK should transition to zero carbon electricity generation by 2035 and have 85GW of installed solar capacity by 2050 if the country is to meet its net zero target, a landmark new report says.

Most Read

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

News

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

News

The US solar WRO: Knowns and unknowns

Editors' Blog, Features

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

US government to block solar imports linked to polysilicon providers

News

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

News

