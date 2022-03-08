Solar Media
News

UL, NREL unveil cybersecurity report into DERs, call for industry standards to protect against threats

By Sean Rai-Roche
Grids, Inverters, Operations & Maintenance, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

UL, NREL unveil cybersecurity report into DERs, call for industry standards to protect against threats

News

Florida lawmakers vote to phase out rooftop solar net metering

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

‘It will allow us to stop bleeding’: Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene on USMCA ruling

News

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

News

DSD bags US$200m investment to support C&I solar pipeline

News

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

News

Norfund, CDC invest US$39m in 2.4GW of South African renewables

News

Scatec, ACME to develop solar-powered green ammonia plant in Oman

News
The report noted how the market shift towards DERs in the US was increasing the need for industry cybersecurity standards. Image: UL.

Safety and certification company UL and the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have released a report into the cybersecurity of US interconnected grid edge devices and inverter-based resources that calls for security standards to be established to potential counter threats.

The report pointed to a “market shift from utility-scale to distributed generation”, meaning greater protection of distributed energy resources (DERs) is required to ensure the security of those assets and the wider US grid system from cyberattacks.

It said DERs depend on advanced computer systems in both the information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) space, which could be potentially infiltrated by common cyberattacks, such as eavesdropping, replay, man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, denial-of-service (DoS) attacks and more.

“To mitigate the effect of these potential attacks, cybersecurity certification standards and programs need to be established,” said the report, adding that a security standard would support “DER adoption into the grid without risk of compromising grid security.”

While the report will be used to create a “voluntary UL cybersecurity certification standard for DER stakeholders”, there are also plans to develop a future equipment standard and create a market value for cybersecurity certification to motivate industry stakeholders to adopt more secure systems.

A range of DERs are susceptible to cyberattacks, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and wind plants, but solar PV is exposed because of the increasing progression of smart inverter technologies that communicate directly with the grid network. The report said the most common attack vector for solar PV was through monitoring and control capabilities followed by sensor measurements which can be altered to manipulate voltage.  

UL and NREL performed two certification tests on solar PV inverters. The first was performed on industry standard PVs, while the second test was performed on PVs running an intrusion detection communication device (“bump-in-the-wire”) solution called DERCyST.

The tests, which assessed 10 different cybersecurity functionalities, found that “attacks can be mitigated by incorporating software and services, such as DERCyST in Test 2, which enable DERs to pass the certification recommendations into the DER environment”, while Test 1 exposed vulnerabilities in the average industry PV inverter.

The report calls for a ‘defence-in-depth’ approach to cybersecurity that has long been used to secure sophisticated and sensitive IT systems. Under the approach, if an attack were to breach one layer of defence, it would be stopped by a subsequent layer. Each of the 10 layers is described in depth in the report.

UL has reviewed and approved the recommended functionalities, validating their practicality, integrity and use for industry. “UL’s support for this report will accelerate the adoption of the certification recommendation features to a UL certification program and a cybersecurity standard for DERs,” said the report.

“Currently, there are no cybersecurity certification requirements to which manufacturers and vendors can certify their DER and IBR devices against an established and widely adopted cybersecurity certification program,” said Kenneth Boyce, senior director for Principal Engineering, Industrial, group at UL.

“The development of these new cybersecurity certification requirements will provide a single unified approach that can be taken as a reference for performing the testing and certification of DERs before being deployed and while in the field.”

The cybersecurity certification recommendations were informed through working group collaborations among NREL, Sandia National Laboratories, the SunSpec Alliance and “industry partners”.  

PV Tech has written about the importance of cybersecurity to the solar industry in Volume 24 of PV Tech Power. The full article can be read here.

cybersecurity, ders, nrel, standards, us

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

‘It will allow us to stop bleeding’: Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene on USMCA ruling

March 7, 2022
After years of protracted legal disputes and millions in import duties, the Section 201 tariffs on Canadian solar product shipped to the US could end soon. PV Tech Premium spoke with Heliene about what it means for Canadian PV manufacturing.

DSD bags US$200m investment to support C&I solar pipeline

March 7, 2022
US commercial and industrial (C&I) PV developer DSD Renewables (DSD) has secured a US$200 million preferred equity investment from Ares Management Corporation to increase its growth.
PV Tech Premium

US solar asset underperformance and the impact on equity investors

March 3, 2022
Last year analysis by renewables performance aggregator and insurance provider kWh Analytics highlighted the extent of solar asset underperformance against P50 estimates in the US. Here, the company’s Sarath Srinivasan details some of the reasons behind that underperformance.

California’s congressional democrats write to CPUC to slam NEM 3.0, demand ‘dramatically revised policy’

March 2, 2022
A group of 26 California Congress Members have written to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) urging it to rethink its contentious net metering changes for the state and demanding a “dramatically revised policy”.

Mining giant Peabody enters solar, eyes 4.9GW of solar and storage in next five years

March 2, 2022
Global mining giant Peabody Energy has entered the solar industry by launching R3 Renewables, a renewable energy company aiming to deploy over 3.3GW of solar PV and 1.6GW of battery storage capacity over the next five years.

Erthos to increase its O&M development after closing US$17.5m funding round

March 2, 2022
Solar tech provider Erthos has secured US$17.5 million in a Series B fund that is to help it scale its active pipeline of projects to 2.5GW.

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

Editors' Blog, Long Reads

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

News

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

News

