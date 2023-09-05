Uniper to build 317MW solar PV plants in Germany

International energy company Uniper has announced a plan to develop two solar parks with a total capacity of 317MW in Lower Saxony, Germany.
The first solar plant, with an anticipated capacity of about 300MW, will be close to the company’s energy transformation hub in Huntor, consisting of the compressed air energy storage plant and cavern storage facility. The company said such proximity will open up the possibility of using green electricity to produce and store green hydrogen.
This project received the development decision from the municipality of Elsfleth on 18 August 2023, which formally marks the beginning of the urban land use plan process.
Another solar park, with a capacity of only 17MWp, will be built on the area of the ash landfill at the former Wilhelmshaven coal-fired power plant. After operation, the solar PV plant, encompassing 30,000 modules, would generate around 16GWh of electricity annually.
The company added that it would work on connecting the projects to the existing grid infrastructure.
“This technical solution does not only reduce the need for new technical equipment enhancing the sustainability of the project, but also provides the flexibility to use the electricity produced from the sun for the production of green hydrogen at the same site at a later point in time,” said the company in a statement.